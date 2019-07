- The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was shot in the Hawthorne neighborhood Sunday morning and later died.

According to police, at 1:43 a.m., officers responded to the 2200 block of 6th Street North on a report of a ShotSpotter activation. Shortly after, they were told there was a shooting victim on the 2000 block of Washington Avenue North.

When officers arrived at the location, they found a man who had been shot. He was transported to North Memorial Medical Center in critical condition. He died at the hospital Monday morning. His identity has not been released.

The police department's homicide unit has opened an investigation into the man's death.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip electronically at CrimeStoppersMN.org.