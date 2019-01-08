Man arrested for allegedly assaulting police at MSP Airport

- A 31-year-old Richfield, Minnesota man was arrested at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport early Tuesday morning after he allegedly assaulted two airport police officers.

Around 3 a.m., officers were dispatched to the north TSA security checkpoint at Terminal 1 on a report of a suspicious man trying to enter security without a boarding pass, according to a report from the Airport Police Department.

When they would not let him through security, he assaulted two of the police officers, MSP Airport spokesperson Patrick Hogan told FOX 9. The two officers were transported to a nearby hospital, where they were treated and released.

The suspect was booked into the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center on probable cause fourth-degree assault of a police officer.

The incident remains under investigation.

According to court documents, the suspect has a history of attacking airport officers. In 2016, he showed up at a Delta Air Lines building on airport property and refused to leave. When police were called, he started throwing punches, giving one officer a black eye. Court documents also show a history of mental health issues.