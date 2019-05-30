< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> Liver transplant policy fight brews in courts as patients await life-saving donations By Christina Palladino, FOX 9
Posted May 30 2019 08:49PM CDT
Video Posted May 30 2019 09:18PM CDT
Updated May 30 2019 09:23PM CDT d=b("#social-share-409959855.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409959855");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_409959855_409964589_103421"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KMSP"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_409959855_409964589_103421";this.videosJson='[{"id":"409964589","video":"569705","title":"Liver%20transplant%20policy%20fight%20brews%20in%20courts%20as%20patients%20await%20life-saving%20donations","caption":"Developments%20regarding%20the%20nationwide%20liver%20transplant%C2%A0allocation%20policy%20could%20impact%20Minnesotans%20waiting%20on%20a%20life-saving%20donation.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F30%2FLiver_transplant_policy_fight_brews_in_c_0_7333178_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F30%2FLiver_transplant_policy_fight_brews_in_courts_as_569705_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1653877133%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DFN_6BNu-hyE_W8cy22qLhiOKmBA","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fnews%2Fliver-transplant-policy-fight-brews-in-courts-as-patients-await-life-saving-donations"}},"createDate":"May 30 2019 09:18PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KMSP"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_409959855_409964589_103421",video:"569705",poster:"https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/Liver_transplant_policy_fight_brews_in_c_0_7333178_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Developments%2520regarding%2520the%2520nationwide%2520liver%2520transplant%25C2%25A0allocation%2520policy%2520could%2520impact%2520Minnesotans%2520waiting%2520on%2520a%2520life-saving%2520donation.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/30/Liver_transplant_policy_fight_brews_in_courts_as_569705_1800.mp4?Expires=1653877133&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=FN_6BNu-hyE_W8cy22qLhiOKmBA",eventLabel:"Liver%20transplant%20policy%20fight%20brews%20in%20courts%20as%20patients%20await%20life-saving%20donations-409964589",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fnews%2Fliver-transplant-policy-fight-brews-in-courts-as-patients-await-life-saving-donations"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Christina Palladino, FOX 9
Posted May 30 2019 08:49PM CDT
Video Posted May 30 2019 09:18PM CDT
Updated May 30 2019 09:23PM CDT class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/9%20P%20-%20NEW%20LIVER%20TRANSPLANT%20GUIDELINES_00.00.43.16_1559268179193.png_7333171_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/9%20P%20-%20NEW%20LIVER%20TRANSPLANT%20GUIDELINES_00.00.43.16_1559268179193.png_7333171_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/9%20P%20-%20NEW%20LIVER%20TRANSPLANT%20GUIDELINES_00.00.43.16_1559268179193.png_7333171_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/9%20P%20-%20NEW%20LIVER%20TRANSPLANT%20GUIDELINES_00.00.43.16_1559268179193.png_7333171_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/9%20P%20-%20NEW%20LIVER%20TRANSPLANT%20GUIDELINES_00.00.43.16_1559268179193.png_7333171_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409959855-409961618" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/9%20P%20-%20NEW%20LIVER%20TRANSPLANT%20GUIDELINES_00.00.43.16_1559268179193.png_7333171_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/9%20P%20-%20NEW%20LIVER%20TRANSPLANT%20GUIDELINES_00.00.43.16_1559268179193.png_7333171_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/9%20P%20-%20NEW%20LIVER%20TRANSPLANT%20GUIDELINES_00.00.43.16_1559268179193.png_7333171_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/9%20P%20-%20NEW%20LIVER%20TRANSPLANT%20GUIDELINES_00.00.43.16_1559268179193.png_7333171_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/9%20P%20-%20NEW%20LIVER%20TRANSPLANT%20GUIDELINES_00.00.43.16_1559268179193.png_7333171_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409959855" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9)</strong> - Developments regarding the nationwide liver transplant allocation policy could impact Minnesotans waiting on a life-saving donation.</p><p>More than 13,000 people are hoping for a new liver, but according to United Network for Organ Sharing last year just over 8,000 were transplanted. That's led to some controversy on how to best distribute them.</p><p>Like most two-year-old girls, Maddie Stone loves taking care of her baby dolls. Unlike a lot of toddlers, however, she's become more familiar with her toy hospital kit because she often brings it to her many doctor appointments and surgeries.</p><p>“I was never not by my phone,” said Samantha Stone, Maddie’s mom. “I always had my phone near me because you didn’t want to miss that call.”</p><p>At seven weeks old Maddie was diagnosed with a rare liver disease and needed a new liver to survive. Her parents say waiting for that call was one of toughest times of their lives. They finally got the good news in November of 2017.</p><p>A partial adult liver was available, but was the wrong blood type. Doctors had to drain Maddie’s blood and then perform a 12-hour surgery. The transplant has come with a lot of complications and Maddie might need another liver.</p><p>Now, the rules of who receives a liver are on hold after several transplant centers in different states sued the United Network for Organ Sharing, a group that decides which patients receive organ transplants.</p><p>“The place you live should not necessarily negatively impact your ability to receive a liver,” said Dr. Srinath Chinnakotla, a liver transplant surgeon at the University of Minnesota Medical School and is on the board of UNOS</p><p>Dr. Chinnakotla says historically, transplant centers received organs donated in their surrounding communities, but opponents of that policy say it wasn't fair to areas with higher demand and less supply.</p><p>The lawsuit favored a plan that gives the available liver to the most severe patient nationwide, but a federal judge temporarily ordered that to stop and revert back to the geographic-based system that's more regionally focused. </p><p>While the courts figure out the best way to expand access to organ donation, families like the Stones hope their child continues to receive top priority instead of an adult receiving a pediatric liver.</p><p>“It’s tough to see a kid’s liver go to an adult,” said Chris Stone, Maddie’s dad.</p><p>At the University of Minnesota program, about 60 percent of livers come within the state. Small plane lands in Wright County field after mechanical issue
Posted May 30 2019 09:43PM CDT

A small plane landed in a field in rural Wright County, Minnesota after the aircraft experienced mechanical issues, according to the Wright County Sheriff's Office.

Thursday around 7:43 p.m., Wright County dispatch received a report of a small ultralight aircraft landing in a field in the 4800 block of Highway 12 SW in Woodland Township, which is near Waverly.

Two adults were on board the plane, but refused medical help.

Leap of faith: Inmates save suicidal man with laundry cart
By Tom Lyden, FOX 9
Posted May 30 2019 06:45PM CDT
Updated May 30 2019 09:44PM CDT

Sheriff Bob Fletcher called three men heroes after they helped save the life of a fellow inmate who attempted suicide in the jail.

"Thank you gentlemen, you're heroes," said Fletcher. "You saved a guy's life."

It was around 7 p.m. on Wednesday when an inmate climbed out to the ledge on the 25-foot second floor of a cellblock, threatening to jump. FOX 9 investigative reporter retires after 38 years at station
Posted May 30 2019 04:34PM CDT
Updated May 30 2019 09:39PM CDT

Jeff Baillon began working at KMSP in 1981. In that time, he worked as a reporter, assignment desk editor, weekend anchor and assistant news director. However, he spent the majority of his time at the station as an investigative reporter.

In the 1990s, he won KMSP's first Emmy Award for his investigation into lax airport security, a full ten years before 9/11.

The investigation revealed gaping holes on the front lines. id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/leap-of-faith-inmates-save-suicidal-man-with-laundry-cart" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/9%20P%20-%20CUSTODIAN%20SAVES%20INMATE_00.00.47.20_1559260294047.png_7333070_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/9%20P%20-%20CUSTODIAN%20SAVES%20INMATE_00.00.47.20_1559260294047.png_7333070_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/9%20P%20-%20CUSTODIAN%20SAVES%20INMATE_00.00.47.20_1559260294047.png_7333070_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/9%20P%20-%20CUSTODIAN%20SAVES%20INMATE_00.00.47.20_1559260294047.png_7333070_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/9%20P%20-%20CUSTODIAN%20SAVES%20INMATE_00.00.47.20_1559260294047.png_7333070_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Leap of faith: Inmates save suicidal man with laundry cart</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/liver-transplant-policy-fight-brews-in-courts-as-patients-await-life-saving-donations" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/9%20P%20-%20NEW%20LIVER%20TRANSPLANT%20GUIDELINES_00.00.43.16_1559268179193.png_7333171_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/9%20P%20-%20NEW%20LIVER%20TRANSPLANT%20GUIDELINES_00.00.43.16_1559268179193.png_7333171_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/9%20P%20-%20NEW%20LIVER%20TRANSPLANT%20GUIDELINES_00.00.43.16_1559268179193.png_7333171_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/9%20P%20-%20NEW%20LIVER%20TRANSPLANT%20GUIDELINES_00.00.43.16_1559268179193.png_7333171_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/9%20P%20-%20NEW%20LIVER%20TRANSPLANT%20GUIDELINES_00.00.43.16_1559268179193.png_7333171_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Liver transplant policy fight brews in courts as patients await life-saving donations</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fox-9-investigative-reporter-retires-after-38-years-at-station" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/Jeff_Baillon_Headshot_1559252200200_7332161_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/Jeff_Baillon_Headshot_1559252200200_7332161_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/Jeff_Baillon_Headshot_1559252200200_7332161_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/Jeff_Baillon_Headshot_1559252200200_7332161_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/Jeff_Baillon_Headshot_1559252200200_7332161_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>FOX 9 investigative reporter retires after 38 years at station</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/metro-transit-workers-credited-with-saving-minneapolis-woman-after-crash" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/10-P-METRO%20TRANSIT%20DRIVER%20SAVED_00.00.20.08_1559266337157.png_7333296_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/10-P-METRO%20TRANSIT%20DRIVER%20SAVED_00.00.20.08_1559266337157.png_7333296_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/10-P-METRO%20TRANSIT%20DRIVER%20SAVED_00.00.20.08_1559266337157.png_7333296_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/10-P-METRO%20TRANSIT%20DRIVER%20SAVED_00.00.20.08_1559266337157.png_7333296_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/10-P-METRO%20TRANSIT%20DRIVER%20SAVED_00.00.20.08_1559266337157.png_7333296_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Metro Transit workers credited with saving Minneapolis woman after crash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/rare-pink-orchid-cactus-plant-stolen-from-minnesota-garden-center" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/flower%20stolen%20from%20greenhouse_1559262935229.jpg_7333123_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/flower%20stolen%20from%20greenhouse_1559262935229.jpg_7333123_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/flower%20stolen%20from%20greenhouse_1559262935229.jpg_7333123_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/flower%20stolen%20from%20greenhouse_1559262935229.jpg_7333123_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/flower%20stolen%20from%20greenhouse_1559262935229.jpg_7333123_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Wayne&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Greenhouse&#x20;and&#x20;Garden&#x20;Center" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rare pink orchid cactus plant stolen from Minnesota garden center</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3619_" > <span 