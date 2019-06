- In his final budget proposal as University of Minnesota President, Eric Kaler is recommending a 2.5 percent tuition increase for undergraduates for next school year.

The proposal says the additional revenue will be used for a 2.25 percent employee salary increase among other things.

The “University of Minnesota 2019-2020 Tuition Plan" recommends a 2.5 percent increase for in-state students and a 10 percent increase for non-residents for undergraduates.

That’s an increase from $502.25 for one credit this past school year to $515.00 for one credit next school year.

The proposal also includes a 3 percent tuition increase for all graduate students.

The Regents are scheduled to discuss the proposed tuition hikes next week, which will include a public forum for commenting. You can also comment online at regents.umn.edu.