- A Metro Transit K-9 handler suffered non-life threatening injuries from an explosion after a training incident went awry, according to Metro Transit spokesman Howie Padilla.

Wednesday afternoon, the officer was at the Metro Transit facility in the 500 block of Cleveland Avenue for a training. The officer was preparing for the exercise when an explosion occurred.

The police dog was still in the vehicle at the time of the incident and was not injured.

The bomb squad is checking the facility as a safety precaution.