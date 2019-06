- A Hennepin County district judge approved the distribution of the $20 million settlement with the family of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, who died in an officer-involved shooting in 2017.

Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor shot and killed Justine when she approached a police squad car in July of 2017. This April, a jury found Noor guilty of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Noor was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison.

According to an order filed Monday, $5.7 million will go to Jason Ruszczyk, Justine's brother; $5 million will go to John Ruszczyk, Justine's father, and $1 million will be given to Don Damond, Justine's fiance. Justine was set to marry Damond about one month after the shooting occurred.

A $2 million donation will be made to the Minneapolis Foundation's Fund for the Safe Communities in Justine's name.

The remaining $6.3 million will be distributed to the law firms involved in reaching the settlement.

The City of Minneapolis and the family members reached the settlement on May 3. This is the largest Minneapolis police-related settlement in the department's history.