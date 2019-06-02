For many homeless people, having a hot shower can feel like luxury when you lack the basics like food and shelter. That's why a Sauk Rapids couple is hoping to make a splash with a mobile shower truck.

Nancy Dyson and Jason Jaques have made it their life's mission to help those less fortunate. Soon they'll be able to shower the homeless of St. Cloud with a service they desperately need.

In a mobile home park on the banks of the Mississippi River, a labor of love is almost ready to hit the road. "It’s a huge need," says Jaques. "I was actually homeless myself off and on for a three-year period. I know what the people on the streets are doing."