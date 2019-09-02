< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Hurricane Dorian prompts bittersweet reunion for Minnesota family Hurricane Dorian prompts bittersweet reunion for Minnesota family By Paul Blume, FOX 9
Posted Sep 02 2019 04:13PM CDT
Video Posted Sep 02 2019 06:19PM CDT
Updated Sep 02 2019 06:20PM CDT class='dateline'>(FOX 9)</strong> - Every year, the Loughreys of Brooklyn Park go to the Minnesota State Fair as a family. But this year, Blake almost missed out.</p><p>“If you’re Minnesotan and you’ve never been to the fair, you can’t call yourself Minnesotan. It’s part of being Minnesotan. We take a lot of pride in going every year,” Blake said.</p><p>When Blake left for Florida earlier this summer for his freshman year of college, the Loughreys figured their group fair attendance streak was done, and they originally showed up without him.</p><p>“He was incredibly disappointed," his mother Amy said. "When we came here, we took pictures and he gave us a list of things he wanted to eat, and we sent him all the photos."</p><p>But then, Blake’s college cancelled classes due to Hurricane Dorian. He quickly decided to travel home to go to the fair with his parents, younger brother and grandmother.</p><p>When asked about evacuating the area, Blake said, "it's definitely nothing to mess around with."</p><p>"No question," his mother said. "We just said, 'for sure, you're coming home.' We're from Minnesota, we don't know what a hurricane is like."</p><p>It certainly isn’t the way the Loughreys wanted to keep their State Fair streak going. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KMSP_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409176" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/6-players-sitting-out-uswnt-game-against-portugal-tuesday" title="6 players sitting out USWNT game against Portugal Tuesday" data-articleId="426976805" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/09/02/7V%20USWNT%20PRACTICE%20AT%20ALLIANZ%20_00.00.19.23_1567470523458.png_7632989_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/09/02/7V%20USWNT%20PRACTICE%20AT%20ALLIANZ%20_00.00.19.23_1567470523458.png_7632989_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/09/02/7V%20USWNT%20PRACTICE%20AT%20ALLIANZ%20_00.00.19.23_1567470523458.png_7632989_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/09/02/7V%20USWNT%20PRACTICE%20AT%20ALLIANZ%20_00.00.19.23_1567470523458.png_7632989_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/09/02/7V%20USWNT%20PRACTICE%20AT%20ALLIANZ%20_00.00.19.23_1567470523458.png_7632989_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>6 players sitting out USWNT game against Portugal Tuesday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 07:25PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 07:35PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Six players will not be at Allianz Field Tuesday when the U.S. Women's National Team takes on Portugal in a friendly match.</p><p>Team officials cited injuries, saying players Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Rose Lavelle and Kelley O’Hara are recovering.</p><p>Officials also said Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris will not be at the match due to other commitments.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/weather-blog/severe-thunderstorm-watch-overnight-includes-twin-cities" title="Severe Thunderstorm Watch includes greater metro, Twin Cities" data-articleId="426970929" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/09/02/69676703_10157216203360325_2170325808793518080_o_1567469128109_7632938_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/09/02/69676703_10157216203360325_2170325808793518080_o_1567469128109_7632938_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/09/02/69676703_10157216203360325_2170325808793518080_o_1567469128109_7632938_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/09/02/69676703_10157216203360325_2170325808793518080_o_1567469128109_7632938_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/09/02/69676703_10157216203360325_2170325808793518080_o_1567469128109_7632938_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Severe Thunderstorm Watch includes greater metro, Twin Cities</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 07:05PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 07:38PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for several parts of Minnesota until 2 a.m., including the Twin Cities.</p><p>Anoka, Dakota, Hennepin and Ramsey counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 2 a.m. Tuesday.</p><p>The storms are tracking northwest to southeast throughout the night. The greatest threat is possible straight line winds to 70 mph.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/fox-9-town-ball-tour-teams-square-off-in-class-b-title-game" title="FOX 9 Town Ball Tour teams square off in Class B title game" data-articleId="426943671" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/09/02/FOX_9_Town_Ball_teams_square_off_in_Clas_0_7633107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/09/02/FOX_9_Town_Ball_teams_square_off_in_Clas_0_7633107_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/09/02/FOX_9_Town_Ball_teams_square_off_in_Clas_0_7633107_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/09/02/FOX_9_Town_Ball_teams_square_off_in_Clas_0_7633107_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/09/02/FOX_9_Town_Ball_teams_square_off_in_Clas_0_7633107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Two FOX 9 Town Ball teams squared off in a Class B title game Monday, with the Chanhassen Red Birds taking home the title." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>FOX 9 Town Ball Tour teams square off in Class B title game</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Tim Blotz, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 05:02PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 06:55PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The State Amateur Baseball Championships took place Labor Day in Maple Lake and in the Class B title game, two FOX 9 Town Ball Tour teams squared off.</p><p>The Dundas Dukes and the Chanhassen Red Birds are both familiar to FOX 9 and FOX 9 viewers after the last two summers of the Town Ball Tour.</p><p>Now, the teams are more familiar with each other, having both made it to the championship game at Irish Stadium.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/hurricane-dorian-prompts-bittersweet-reunion-for-minnesota-family"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/09/02/9-2-19%20Hurricane%20Dorian%20College%20Kid%20TZ%20SOT%20BROLL_KMSPbb32_186.mp4_00.00.42.27_1567461944485.png_7632522_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="9-2-19 Hurricane Dorian College Kid TZ SOT BROLL_KMSPbb32_186.mp4_00.00.42.27_1567461944485.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hurricane Dorian prompts bittersweet reunion for Minnesota family</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fox-9-town-ball-tour-teams-square-off-in-class-b-title-game"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/09/02/Chanhassen%20Dundas%20Town%20Ball%20game%202%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.00.02.09_1567461942495.png_7632702_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Chanhassen and Dundas, two FOX 9 Town Ball Tour teams, faced off in the Class B Amateur Baseball Championship Monday. " title="Chanhassen vs Dundas"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>FOX 9 Town Ball Tour teams square off in Class B title game</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/school-bus-dashcam-captures-close-call-after-speeding-pickup-truck-nearly-hits-teen"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/02/FOX29_00186_1567460783368_7632396_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="FOX29_00186_1567460783368-407693.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>School bus dashcam captures close call after speeding pickup truck nearly hits teen</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/hurricane-dorian-woman-in-bahamas-houses-nearly-100-dogs-to-protect-them-from-storm"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/ugcapproved_chelladogsbahamas_090219_1567458729015_7632274_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="More than a dozen dogs are shown inside the home of Chella Phillips, a woman in Nassau, Bahamas, who took in the homeless dogs to protect them from Hurricane Dorian. (Photo credit: Chella Phillips / The Voiceless Dogs of Nassau, Bahamas)" title="ugcapproved_chelladogsbahamas_090219-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hurricane Dorian: Woman in Bahamas houses nearly 100 dogs to protect them from storm</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0715_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0715"></span> <div id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/weather-blog/severe-thunderstorm-watch-overnight-includes-twin-cities" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/09/02/69676703_10157216203360325_2170325808793518080_o_1567469128109_7632938_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/09/02/69676703_10157216203360325_2170325808793518080_o_1567469128109_7632938_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/09/02/69676703_10157216203360325_2170325808793518080_o_1567469128109_7632938_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/09/02/69676703_10157216203360325_2170325808793518080_o_1567469128109_7632938_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/09/02/69676703_10157216203360325_2170325808793518080_o_1567469128109_7632938_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Severe Thunderstorm Watch includes Twin Cities</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/hurricane-dorian-prompts-bittersweet-reunion-for-minnesota-family" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/09/02/9-2-19%20Hurricane%20Dorian%20College%20Kid%20TZ%20SOT%20BROLL_KMSPbb32_186.mp4_00.00.42.27_1567461944485.png_7632522_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/09/02/9-2-19%20Hurricane%20Dorian%20College%20Kid%20TZ%20SOT%20BROLL_KMSPbb32_186.mp4_00.00.42.27_1567461944485.png_7632522_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/09/02/9-2-19%20Hurricane%20Dorian%20College%20Kid%20TZ%20SOT%20BROLL_KMSPbb32_186.mp4_00.00.42.27_1567461944485.png_7632522_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/09/02/9-2-19%20Hurricane%20Dorian%20College%20Kid%20TZ%20SOT%20BROLL_KMSPbb32_186.mp4_00.00.42.27_1567461944485.png_7632522_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/09/02/9-2-19%20Hurricane%20Dorian%20College%20Kid%20TZ%20SOT%20BROLL_KMSPbb32_186.mp4_00.00.42.27_1567461944485.png_7632522_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hurricane Dorian prompts bittersweet reunion for Minnesota family</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fox-9-town-ball-tour-teams-square-off-in-class-b-title-game" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/09/02/Chanhassen%20Dundas%20Town%20Ball%20game%202%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.00.02.09_1567461942495.png_7632702_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/09/02/Chanhassen%20Dundas%20Town%20Ball%20game%202%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.00.02.09_1567461942495.png_7632702_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/09/02/Chanhassen%20Dundas%20Town%20Ball%20game%202%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.00.02.09_1567461942495.png_7632702_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/09/02/Chanhassen%20Dundas%20Town%20Ball%20game%202%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.00.02.09_1567461942495.png_7632702_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/09/02/Chanhassen%20Dundas%20Town%20Ball%20game%202%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.00.02.09_1567461942495.png_7632702_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chanhassen&#x20;and&#x20;Dundas&#x2c;&#x20;two&#x20;FOX&#x20;9&#x20;Town&#x20;Ball&#x20;Tour&#x20;teams&#x2c;&#x20;faced&#x20;off&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;Class&#x20;B&#x20;Amateur&#x20;Baseball&#x20;Championship&#x20;Monday&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>FOX 9 Town Ball Tour teams square off in Class B title game</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/school-bus-dashcam-captures-close-call-after-speeding-pickup-truck-nearly-hits-teen" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/02/FOX29_00186_1567460783368_7632396_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/02/FOX29_00186_1567460783368_7632396_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/02/FOX29_00186_1567460783368_7632396_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/02/FOX29_00186_1567460783368_7632396_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/02/FOX29_00186_1567460783368_7632396_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>School bus dashcam captures close call after speeding pickup truck nearly hits teen</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/state-fair-political-discourse-shows-off-the-worst-of-minnesota-party-leaders-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/09/02/5%20P%20STATE%20FAIR%20ASSAULT%20FOLO_00.00.35.00_1567460232380.png_7632386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/09/02/5%20P%20STATE%20FAIR%20ASSAULT%20FOLO_00.00.35.00_1567460232380.png_7632386_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/09/02/5%20P%20STATE%20FAIR%20ASSAULT%20FOLO_00.00.35.00_1567460232380.png_7632386_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/09/02/5%20P%20STATE%20FAIR%20ASSAULT%20FOLO_00.00.35.00_1567460232380.png_7632386_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/09/02/5%20P%20STATE%20FAIR%20ASSAULT%20FOLO_00.00.35.00_1567460232380.png_7632386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Leaders&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;DFL&#x20;and&#x20;GOP&#x20;in&#x20;Minnesota&#x20;say&#x20;the&#x20;discourse&#x20;at&#x20;their&#x20;State&#x20;Fair&#x20;booths&#x20;has&#x20;been&#x20;ugly&#x20;this&#x20;year&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>State Fair political discourse shows off ‘the worst' of Minnesota, party leaders say</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3619_" > <span 