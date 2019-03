- The U.S. joined dozens of other countries in grounding the Boeing jetliner after the deadly crash in Ethiopia.

This weekend, an Ethiopian Airlines crash claimed the lives of 157 people on board. Months before, several people died in an Indonesian Lion Air crash. Both incidents involved Boeing 737 Max 8 planes.

The move also happens to come just a day before the busy spring break travel season begins.

So far, officials say the move has not significantly impacted Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, as Southwest Airlines is the only one that uses the Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9.

“I'm actually glad to hear it. I fly a lot and when I was hearing other countries had grounded and we hadn't, it was making me a little nervous,” said traveler Deena Conner.

As the Federal Aviation Administration investigates, Boeing is standing by the safety of its planes, saying in part, "we are doing everything we can to understand the cause of the accidents in partnership with the investigators, deploy safety enhancements and help ensure this does not happen again.”

The move will inconvenience some travelers, but Conner said safety is worth the wait.

“Overall I think it's a good thing; I think that they need to be cautious,” Conner said. “I'm not saying they should ground them forever, but if they could find a solution I think that they should do that before they let them fly again."