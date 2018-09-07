Man killed in shooting in Minneapolis' Cedar-Riverside

- Minneapolis police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Cedar-Riverside area Friday evening, according to police spokesman John Elder.

Elder says at 7:20 p.m. police originally responded to a report of shots fired, but later learned someone had been shot. Inside a vehicle in a parking lot in the 1800 block of Riverside Avenue, police found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

"Officers arrived and it was determined this person was obviously deceased and there were no live saving actions taken," said Elder.

No suspects are in custody.

Officers are canvassing the area for possible witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Minneapolis police.