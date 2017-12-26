Two adults, one child die in Hibbing house fire

- Two adults and a child have died, with two more children injured in a house fire early Tuesday morning in Hibbing, Minnesota.

One of the juveniles remains in critical condition at Hennepin County Medical Center and another is pending release from another hospital as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Hibbing Fire Department responded to the call at 1:37 a.m. at 212 42nd Street East on a report of a house on fire. When crews arrived, one of the children was already out of the home and was in stable condition. Shortly before 2 a.m., the rescue team had removed four more victims from the home, none of whom were breathing at the time. The fire was declared out at 4:39 a.m.

The two children were resuscitated by fire crews and transported by Chisholm Ambulance to Fairview Range Medical Center. They were later transported to a level 1 trauma center with life threatening injuries. The two adults did not survive the fire, with one of the children later dying from his injuries.

The one other juvenile who was outside of the home at the time crews arrived was transported with non-life-threatening injuries to Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.

The names and ages of the victims are not being released at this time.

The Hibbing Fire Marshal is investigating the fire with the assistance of the State Fire Marshals office. The cause of the fire is unknown.