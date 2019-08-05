< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. R. Kelly charged with sexual misconduct in Minnesota R. Kelly charged with sexual misconduct in Minnesota <div class="story-meta">
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 02:07PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 09:07AM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> R&B singer R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Courts Building following a hearing on June 26, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) R&B singer R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Courts Building following a hearing on June 26, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) R&B singer R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Courts Building following a hearing on June 26, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) R&B singer R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Courts Building following a hearing on June 26, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) She sought his autograph, and he signed his name as well as wrote down a phone number. </p><p>The victim called the phone number and was directed to the musician’s hotel in downtown Minneapolis, where he allegedly paid her $200 to get naked, dance and have sexual relations with him. Afterwards, she attended his concert free, although it was 18-plus. </p><p>Investigators first learned of the incident when the victim called a law enforcement hotline earlier this year to report a sexual encounter with Kelly. </p><p>Freeman said there was no "sexual intercourse" between Kelly and the victim, but there was "dancing and sexual contact." He admitted it will be a hard case to prosecute given the evidence is nearly 20 years old. </p><p>Kelly, 52, is already facing federal charges for allegedly sexually abusing women and girls who attended his concerts. He pleaded not guilty to those charges Friday in federal court in New York and was denied bail, the Associated Press reported. </p><p>The singer was also arrested in Chicago last month for allegedly engaging in child pornography.</p><p><strong>Statement from Attorney Gloria Allred:</strong></p><p><em>Today two additional state felony charges were filed in Minneapolis on behalf of a woman who was alleged to be a victim of R. Kelly. I do represent that victim as well. We are not disclosing her name and in the criminal filing she will only be called “the victim.” Mr. Kelly is charged in that case with two counts of prostitution of a minor who is under the age of 18.<br /> I would like to emphasize that my client is not a prostitute. She is instead a child victim of Mr. Kelly. My understanding from law enforcement in that state, however, is that the only available statute for which Mr. Kelly can be charged is the prostitution statute. My hope is that in the future, the Minnesota legislature will review that law and consider changing it to more properly reflect crimes that are committed against children. In its present form, some victims may be fearful of coming forward because they don’t want to be classified as prostitutes, when nothing can be further from the truth.<br /> I commend my client in Minneapolis for the courage she displayed in speaking to law enforcement. As this new case demonstrates, it is not too late for there to be justice for even more victims of R. More News Stories Seventeen-year-old to-be junior at Minnehaha Academy, Chet Holmgren, went viral on Wednesday after a video posted on Twitter showed him dribbling past two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry for a dunk at a prestigious basketball camp. Seventeen-year-old to-be junior at Minnehaha Academy, Chet Holmgren, went viral on Wednesday after a video posted on Twitter showed him dribbling past two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry for a dunk at a prestigious basketball camp.

"It's kind of like every kids' dream you know it's kind of hard to describe," Holmgren said. @ChetHolmgren @StephenCurry30 pic.twitter.com/xjHZxb4bus</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/-show-us-your-cats-cat-lovers-unite-for-walking-cat-tour-in-minneapolis-neighborhood" title="'Show us your cats': Cat lovers unite for walking cat tour in Minneapolis neighborhood" data-articleId="422925463" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/08/_Show_us_your_cats___Cat_lovers_unite_fo_0_7582980_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/08/_Show_us_your_cats___Cat_lovers_unite_fo_0_7582980_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/08/_Show_us_your_cats___Cat_lovers_unite_fo_0_7582980_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/08/_Show_us_your_cats___Cat_lovers_unite_fo_0_7582980_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/08/_Show_us_your_cats___Cat_lovers_unite_fo_0_7582980_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="After a successful walking cat tour in the Wedge neighborhood of Minneapolis earlier this summer, cat lovers are at it again." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Show us your cats': Cat lovers unite for walking cat tour in Minneapolis neighborhood</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 06:19PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 10:15PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>After a successful walking cat tour in the Wedge neighborhood of Minneapolis earlier this summer, cat lovers were at it again.</p><p>Thursday night, people gathered in the Whittier neighborhood, moving door-to-door, for more cat watching. The event, hosted by Wedge LIVE, coincides with International Cat Day.</p><p>Cat Tour 2019 is all about spotting the furry felines wherever they may be. John Edwards is the brainchild behind these tours. It’s the third year he’s organized them. There’s always one in the Wedge, and one in the Whittier neighborhood, a few blocks away.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/minnesota-state-patrol-gives-500-warnings-and-citations-in-1st-week-of-hands-free-law" title="Minnesota State Patrol gives 500 warnings and citations in 1st week of hands-free law" data-articleId="422924157" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/01/Hands-free%20law%20formatted_1564670707845.jpg_7565626_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/01/Hands-free%20law%20formatted_1564670707845.jpg_7565626_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/01/Hands-free%20law%20formatted_1564670707845.jpg_7565626_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/01/Hands-free%20law%20formatted_1564670707845.jpg_7565626_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/01/Hands-free%20law%20formatted_1564670707845.jpg_7565626_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Troopers handed out a total of 500 citations and warnings during the first week of Minnesota's new hands-free law.

The law restricts drivers from using their phones while driving, except for one-touch activation systems. The new rules went into effect at the start of the month with law enforcement officials taking steps to make sure drivers were aware of the new rules. The new rules went into effect at the start of the month with law enforcement officials taking steps to make sure drivers were aware of the new rules.</p><p>In St. Paul , police handed out pamphlets during traffic stops. http://www.fox9.com/news/fox-9-rides-along-with-st-paul-police-as-hands-free-enforcement-begins</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary 