- A gun permit holder in St. Paul, Minnesota fired at a group of teenagers he claimed were chasing him early Friday morning, injuring a 15-year-old boy.

Shortly before 1 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Jackson Street and East Mount Airy Street on a 911 call made by a man who claimed he was attacked by multiple people and took two shots at the group, possibly hitting one of them, according to St. Paul Police Department spokesperson Steve Linders.

When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old St. Paul man with his hands in the air. He told officers he had a handgun in the holster attached to the front of his shorts. He had a permit to carry the gun.

The man told officers he was walking home from parking his new car on Winter Street when he saw a light-colored sedan drive by him, stop and back up past him. The driver parked in a nearby lot and two or three men got out and became walking towards him.

The man said the men were yelling at him, so he ran across Jackson Street and the men reportedly chased him.

The man said he feared for his safety, so he drew his gun, turned to face the group and fired two rounds. The men then ran back to the sedan, got in and left the area. He then called 911 to report the incident and waited for officers to arrive.

A few minutes after officers were dispatched to the report of the shooting, other officers were called to Regions Hospital on a report of a boy who had showed up with a gunshot wound.

When they arrived, they learned a 15-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound had been brought to the hospital by three friends, all juveniles.

Officers spoke to the friends. One told officers that they had been involved in a drive-by shooting, but could not describe the vehicle that shot at them or where the incident occurred.

The 15-year-old victim told officers the group was shot at by someone in a black sedan. He was struck and his friends carried him to the hospital.

Linders said no arrests have been made. The case remains under investigation.