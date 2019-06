- Someone forgot to tell northern Minnesota that it’s June.

A frost advisory is in effect Thursday morning for the northern part of the state, according to the National Weather Service.

NWS-Duluth issued the advisory Wednesday which runs from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. Thursday morning.

Temperatures could get as low as 35 degrees, meaning frost could harm some outdoor plants.

The advisory is for portions of northwest Wisconsin and east central, north central and northeast Minnesota. It includes the Tribal Lands of the Mille Lacs Band, Big Sandy Lake, Lena Lake, East Lake and the Hinckley area.