- The FOX 9 Town Ball Tour heads south Wednesday to New Ulm, Minnesota, where German heritage is front and center the minute you step foot into the city.

In fact, New Ulm is the most German city in America, according to the census. You notice it right away when you're driving through town: the heritage is evident in the architecture and especially in the neatness of the yards and storefronts that line the streets.

The town ball team, the New Ulm Brewers, are playing at a temporary home this summer. On Wednesday, they will face the Stark Longhorns at Mueller Park, right next door to their usual field, Johnson Park, which is undergoing a massive renovation project.

The stadium hosted its first game back in 1939 and since then, the Brewers have taken home countless victories. Twenty-seven players from Major League Baseball passed through Johnson Park at some point in their career.

Next year, New Ulm will host the state amateur baseball tournament at Johnson Park, which is one of the reasons it is getting a facelift.

First pitch between the New Ulm Brewers and the Stark Longhorns is at 7 p.m.

Don't forget to share your photos using the hashtag #FOX9TownBallTour.

New Ulm Brewers vs. Stark Longhorns

Mueller Park, 224 3rd North Street, New Ulm, MN

Driving directions: Hop on U.S. Highway 169 South to St. Peter, Minnesota. Take MN-99 West until Nicollet Township, then merge onto U.S. Highway 14 West. Take U.S. Highway 14 west until you reach New Ulm. Turn left onto Highway 37, which will turn into 20th Street South. Turn right onto South Valley Street, then take a left onto 3rd North Street, where you should see Mueller Park.

FOX 9 will be broadcasting live starting at 5 p.m. and FOX 9 Sports will continue broadcasting live after the game. And, this year, we're bringing FOX 9 Town Ball Tour can koozies to keep your drinks cold.

Can't make it tonight? Below are the other stops along the FOX 9 Town Ball Tour.

FOX 9 TOWN BALL TOUR LOCATIONS

JULY 10: Waseca Braves

vs Wanamingo Jacks

Tink Larson Field, 400 7th Avenue NE, Waseca, MN

JULY 17: Chanhassen Red Birds

vs Minnetonka Millers

Red Bird Stadium, 2200 Lyman Blvd, Chanhassen, MN