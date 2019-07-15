< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox9.com/news/fowl-droppings-could-be-responsible-for-high-e-coli-levels-in-minnesota-lakes">Tim Blotz, FOX 9 </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 05:24PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 05:36PM CDT</span></p>
</div> (FOX 9)</strong> - A popular beach along Lake Minnetonka is still waiting to reopen Monday after closing last week due to high E. coli levels.</p><p>Now, swimmers at Excelsior Commons Beach are waiting for the all clear.</p><p>Monday, Hennepin County researchers collected water samples to make sure the beach is no longer full of the organisms linked to E. coli.</p><p>The source could possibly be coming from water fowl droppings washing into the lake.</p><p>“Typically, what we’ve noticed is that there is a correlation with heavy rainfall and a lot of E. coli indicators,” said Zamzam Abdirahman, an environmentalist with Hennepin County’s Health Department.</p><p>Some swimmers, like Cindy Busch, are not waiting any longer.</p><p>“Well, I did stay away last week, although I did notice there were a number of people swimming,” she said.</p><p>These people are all waiting for the beach to reopen during the hottest temperatures of the year.</p><p>The Health Department says beaches like this typically clear up after a stretch of dry weather.</p><p>“Occasionally, later in the summer, we might see more failures and they stay out a little bit longer,” said Abdirahman. “But, not necessarily. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KMSP_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409176" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/4-democratic-congresswomen-of-color-holds-news-conference-to-trump-digging-in-on-racist-tweets" title="‘Agenda of white nationalists': Democratic congresswomen attacked by Trump call for impeachment" data-articleId="418300491" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/GettyImages-1155806469%20THUMB_1563229063402.jpg_7524165_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/GettyImages-1155806469%20THUMB_1563229063402.jpg_7524165_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/GettyImages-1155806469%20THUMB_1563229063402.jpg_7524165_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/GettyImages-1155806469%20THUMB_1563229063402.jpg_7524165_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/GettyImages-1155806469%20THUMB_1563229063402.jpg_7524165_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="U.S. Reps.&nbsp;Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar&nbsp;(2R), Rashida Tlaib (R), and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez respond&nbsp;to remarks&nbsp;made by President Donald Trump, at Capitol Hill on&nbsp;July 15, 2019. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>‘Agenda of white nationalists': Democratic congresswomen attacked by Trump call for impeachment</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 05:24PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 05:30PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The four Democratic congresswomen of color, who are the targets of President Donald Trump's racist tweets, held a news conference on Monday at Capitol Hill after Trump doubled down on his comments earlier in the day. </p><p>Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., stood side by side at the podium. </p><p>"It is time for us to impeach this president" for "openly violating" his constitutional oath, Omar said. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/charges-man-watched-porn-moments-before-fatal-crash-in-rogers-minn" title="Charges: Man watched porn moments before fatal crash in Rogers, Minn." data-articleId="418283372" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/dooom_1563224780583_7524039_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/dooom_1563224780583_7524039_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/dooom_1563224780583_7524039_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/dooom_1563224780583_7524039_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/dooom_1563224780583_7524039_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Charges: Man watched porn moments before fatal crash in Rogers, Minn.</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 04:19PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 04:58PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Officials say a semi truck driver was watching prnography on his phone moments before he rear-ended a pickup truck and trailer in Rogers, Minnesota, causing the trailer to break off and fatally strike a nearby construction worker.</p><p>According to the criminal complaint, on Oct. 2, 2018, Tate Ryan Doom of St. Paul was driving a semi truck in a construction zone on Interstate 94 when he rear-ended a pickup truck and trailer. </p><p>The impact caused the pickup truck and trailer to lose control and strike a parked car. The trailer then separated from the pickup truck and struck a member of the engineering crew on scene. The victim was found underneath the wreckage of the trailer and had sustained serious injuries to his head and torso. He died at the scene.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/noor-transferred-out-of-state" title="Mohamed Noor, former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder, transferred out of state" data-articleId="418279295" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/Mohamed_Noor_gives_statement_at_sentenci_0_7364217_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/Mohamed_Noor_gives_statement_at_sentenci_0_7364217_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/Mohamed_Noor_gives_statement_at_sentenci_0_7364217_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/Mohamed_Noor_gives_statement_at_sentenci_0_7364217_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/Mohamed_Noor_gives_statement_at_sentenci_0_7364217_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Former Minneapolis police officer read a statement to the court before he was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison for the deadly 2017 shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mohamed Noor, former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder, transferred out of state</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 04:02PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Former Minneapolis Police Officer Mohamed Noor has been transferred out of state, the Minnesota Department of Corrections confirmed to FOX 9. </p><p>Noor was transferred out of state for safety and security reasons, which are constantly evaluated. There was no incident that led to the transfer. He was previously held at the Oak Park Heights prison.</p><p>A jury convicted Noor in April of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for the July 2017 shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond in her southwest Minneapolis alley.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/how-far-can-fleck-gophers-go-in-2019-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/27/GOPHERS%20SPRING%20UPDATE_00.00.51.25_1553693741225.png_6949519_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="GOPHERS SPRING UPDATE_00.00.51.25_1553693741225.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>How far can Fleck, Gophers go in 2019?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/noor-transferred-out-of-state"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/noor%20sentencing%20FULL%20KMSPBCME01_1.mpg_01.55.00.18_1559931132130.png_7363897_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="noor sentencing FULL KMSPBCME01_1.mpg_01.55.00.18_1559931132130.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mohamed Noor, former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder, transferred out of state</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/amazon-workers-at-shakopee-facility-protest-on-prime-day"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/Amazon_workers_at_Shakopee_warehouse_pro_0_7523928_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Amazon_workers_at_Shakopee_warehouse_pro_0_20190715202636"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Amazon Prime Day protest: Workers walk out at Shakopee, Minnesota warehouse</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/fowles-sims-selected-to-wnba-all-star-game"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/6-P-ODYSSEY%20SIMS%20AND%20LYNX_KMSP53ed_146.mxf_00.00.55.26_1561595772722.png_7448306_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="6-P-ODYSSEY SIMS AND LYNX_KMSP53ed_146.mxf_00.00.55.26_1561595772722.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Fowles, Sims selected to WNBA All-Star Game</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0715_" > <span 