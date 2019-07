- Four beaches in Minneapolis remain closed after test results showed E.coli levels are still too high, according to an official with the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board.

Deb Pilger with MPRB says while the bacteria levels have decreased at Lake Hiawatha Beach, Bde Maka Ska 32nd Street Beach, Bde Maka Ska North Beach, and Bde Maka Ska Thomas Beach, the levels are not low enough to re-open the beaches.

Three of the beaches have been closed for nearly two months.

Officials believe heavy rains brought more stormwater into the lakes, causing the high bacteria levels.

On Monday, Carver Lake Beach in Woodbury closed for high bacteria levels and will remain closed until further notice.

East Medicine Lake Beach in Plymouth reopened Tuesday after it was closed last week due to high bacteria levels.