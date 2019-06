- A former Arlington A’s player who was told he has six months to live touched them all Wednesday night, taking a ceremonial trip around the bases during FOX 9’s Town Ball Tour.

The Town Ball Tour spent the day in Arlington Wednesday for the Arlington A’s game against the St. Clair Wood Ducks.

Arlington native and former A’s player Kim Gleiden was told by Mayo Clinic doctors that he has cancer and only six months to live, so his friends and family helped facilitate one more trip around the bases before the game.

While rounding the familiar bases, Gleiden was followed by those very friends and family and was greeted by the A’s team on the third base line.