- For the fifth time this year, Highway 93 south of Henderson is closing due to flooding concerns from the Rush River, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Throughout the spring, flooding kept three of the four entrances into the city closed for weeks as floodwalls held back several feet of water. In response, the city held a festival to embrace the flooding.

However, high water levels have continued to close Highway 93. Weeks after reopening, Highway 93 closed again due to heavy rain in May. ​​​​​​Now, the thoroughfare is closed again following the weekend thunderstorms.

Highway 93 is closed from just south of Henderson to Highway 169.