- Fire officials say a three-story building on West 7th Street is in danger of collapsing after an SUV crashed into it Friday morning.

Shortly after 11 a.m., an SUV crashed into Scout, an apparel store located at the intersection of West 7th Street and Leech Street, and struck some of the support columns, Deputy Chief Roy Mokosso, spokesperson for the St. Paul Fire Department, said. No one was injured in the crash, although there was at least one employee in the store at the time.

Fire crews evacuated the four apartments directly above the store while they assess the structural integrity of the building.

Mokosso said crews are working to stabilize the basement and the first floor of the building before removing the SUV. As a precaution, they will shut down a portion of West 7th Street to establish a collapse zone before removing the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.