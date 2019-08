- A fire ripped through a Minnesota auto repair shop on Saturday afternoon, leaving the building in ruins and crews left to clean up the mess.

Crews responded in Nowthen for a report of a fire at the structure on the 18800 block of Baugh Street.

At the scene, our crews saw the building has burned to the ground, leaving behind charred hunks of metal.

It's not clear what sparked the fire at this time. We're told there were no serious injuries in the fire.