<strong class='dateline'>FARIBAULT, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - Members of a Faribault’s Abubakar As-Saddique Islamic Center mosque are rallying around a local family dealing with unimaginable tragedy.</p><p>Despite cultural and religious differences, a bond has formed to help a family who lost a child in December while supporting another son battling an aggressive cancer.</p><p>Within an hour, mosque leaders raised thousands of dollars during a prayer service for the young family.</p><p>It’s the Ramadan season for Muslims and it’s all about helping one another and giving back to charity.</p><p>Nate Howells and Bashir Omar have been friends for a while and Howells’ family has enjoyed many Friday prayer services at the Faribault mosque before.</p><p>Two weeks ago, he and his 10-year-old son were in for a surprise when they joined the members during a Ramadan service.</p><p>“Within an hour, this small group of Muslims in my hometown raised over $6,000 for my son,” said Howells.</p><p>Xavier Howells is battling Myosarcoma, a malignant muscle tumor that’s spread to his lungs. He’s undergone two aggressive rounds of chemotherapy.</p><p>While treating their 10-year-old’s disease, the family also buried their 3-year-old son Caismir in December after he died from complications of choking.</p><p>“These last few years have been really tough,” Howells said. “When they heard his story, everybody started donating money to him.”</p><p>During the month of Ramadan, Muslims are strongly encouraged to donate and help others in need. Omar thought, what better way to help his friend then to raise money to offset medical costs.</p><p>“We are here to show the people that we are here to contribute and help our community,” Omar said.</p><p>“We are just amazed and humbled by their generosity,” said Howells.</p><p>Xavier had a typical response for a 10-year-old.</p><p>“It was cool,” he said succinctly.</p><p>Both Howells and Omar say this experience shows what compassion can do to bring a community together.</p><p>“These moments are really great and we cherish them,” said Howells.</p><p>“I’m a Muslim, he’s a Christian and we still live together in a community that supports one another,” Omar added.</p><p>To contribute to the Howells, visit their <a href="https://www.gofundme.com/iggy-strong">GoFundMe page.</a></p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KMSP_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409176" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/vikings-wr-adam-thielen-talks-2019-season-the-thielen-foundation" title="Vikings WR Adam Thielen talks 2019 season, the Thielen Foundation" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/02/Vikings_WR_Adam_Thielen_talks_2019_seaso_0_7344681_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/02/Vikings_WR_Adam_Thielen_talks_2019_seaso_0_7344681_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/02/Vikings_WR_Adam_Thielen_talks_2019_seaso_0_7344681_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/02/Vikings_WR_Adam_Thielen_talks_2019_seaso_0_7344681_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/02/Vikings_WR_Adam_Thielen_talks_2019_seaso_0_7344681_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Vikings Wide Receiver Adam Thielen joined FOX 9 Sports Now Sunday night to talk with FOX 9's Jim Rich. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Vikings WR Adam Thielen talks 2019 season, the Thielen Foundation</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 09:55PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 10:06PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Vikings Wide Receiver Adam Thielen joined FOX 9 Sports Now Sunday night to talk with FOX 9's Jim Rich. </p><p>Thielen and Rich talked about the expectations for the 2019 Vikings season and his approach to this crucial year. </p><p>Then, Thielen opens up about increasing his role in the community through the Thielen Foundation. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/couple-building-mobile-showers-to-help-homeless-in-st-cloud" title="Couple building mobile shower to help homeless in St. Cloud" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/02/Couple_building_mobile_shower_to_help_ho_0_7344826_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/02/Couple_building_mobile_shower_to_help_ho_0_7344826_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/02/Couple_building_mobile_shower_to_help_ho_0_7344826_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/02/Couple_building_mobile_shower_to_help_ho_0_7344826_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/02/Couple_building_mobile_shower_to_help_ho_0_7344826_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="For many homeless people, having a hot shower can feel like luxury when you lack the basics like food and shelter. That's why a Sauk Rapids couple is hoping to make a splash with a mobile shower truck." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Couple building mobile shower to help homeless in St. Cloud</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Maury Glover, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 03:03PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 09:41PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>For many homeless people, having a hot shower can feel like luxury when you lack the basics like food and shelter. That's why a Sauk Rapids couple is hoping to make a splash with a mobile shower truck.</p><p>Nancy Dyson and Jason Jaques have made it their life's mission to help those less fortunate. Soon they'll be able to shower the homeless of St. Cloud with a service they desperately need.</p><p>In a mobile home park on the banks of the Mississippi River, a labor of love is almost ready to hit the road. "It’s a huge need," says Jaques. "I was actually homeless myself off and on for a three-year period. I know what the people on the streets are doing."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/investigators-pull-body-from-water-in-may-township-minn" title="Investigators pull body from water in May Township, Minn." > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/02/Investigators_pull_body_from_water_in_Ma_0_7344751_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/02/Investigators_pull_body_from_water_in_Ma_0_7344751_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/02/Investigators_pull_body_from_water_in_Ma_0_7344751_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/02/Investigators_pull_body_from_water_in_Ma_0_7344751_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/02/Investigators_pull_body_from_water_in_Ma_0_7344751_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An investigation is underway after a person was found dead in a body of water near the Wisconsin border." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Investigators pull body from water in May Township, Minn.</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 07:19PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 09:15PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An investigation is underway after a person was found dead in a body of water near the Wisconsin border.</p><p>According to Washington County dispatch, calls for the death came in around 4:30 p.m. near Manning Trail North and 176th Street in May Township.</p><p>At this point, the circumstances of the individual's death are unknown. Deputies don't anticipate releasing further details Sunday night.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/vikings-wr-adam-thielen-talks-2019-season-the-thielen-foundation"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/02/THIELEN%20PKG%20SPORTS%20NOW.mp4_KMSPd4b4_186.mp4_00.00.32.06_1559530818398.png_7344778_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Adam Thielen"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Vikings WR Adam Thielen talks 2019 season, the Thielen Foundation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/couple-building-mobile-showers-to-help-homeless-in-st-cloud"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/02/333UY303.MXF_01.03.31.11_1559505664725_7344426_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="shower the people van"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Couple building mobile shower to help homeless in St. Cloud</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/faribault-mosque-raises-6-000-for-christian-family-dealing-with-tragedy"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/02/Mosque%20formatted_1559525264629.jpg_7344639_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Abubakar mosque Faribault"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Faribault mosque raises $6,000 for Christian family dealing with tragedy</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/investigators-pull-body-from-water-in-may-township-minn"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/02/07497C.MXF_14.05.40.04_1559524071627_7344637_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="water wake generic"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Investigators pull body from water in May Township, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2129_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2129"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/couple-building-mobile-showers-to-help-homeless-in-st-cloud" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/02/333UY303.MXF_01.03.31.11_1559505664725_7344426_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/02/333UY303.MXF_01.03.31.11_1559505664725_7344426_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/02/333UY303.MXF_01.03.31.11_1559505664725_7344426_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/02/333UY303.MXF_01.03.31.11_1559505664725_7344426_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/02/333UY303.MXF_01.03.31.11_1559505664725_7344426_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Couple building mobile shower to help homeless in St. Cloud</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/faribault-mosque-raises-6-000-for-christian-family-dealing-with-tragedy" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/02/Mosque%20formatted_1559525264629.jpg_7344639_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/02/Mosque%20formatted_1559525264629.jpg_7344639_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/02/Mosque%20formatted_1559525264629.jpg_7344639_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/02/Mosque%20formatted_1559525264629.jpg_7344639_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/02/Mosque%20formatted_1559525264629.jpg_7344639_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Faribault mosque raises $6,000 for Christian family dealing with tragedy</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/us-now-seeking-social-media-details-from-all-visa-applicants-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/02/GettyImages-953845440_1559522255481_7344724_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/02/GettyImages-953845440_1559522255481_7344724_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/02/GettyImages-953845440_1559522255481_7344724_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/02/GettyImages-953845440_1559522255481_7344724_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/02/GettyImages-953845440_1559522255481_7344724_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Justin&#x20;Sullivan&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>US now seeking social media details from all visa applicants</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/investigators-pull-body-from-water-in-may-township-minn" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/02/07497C.MXF_14.05.40.04_1559524071627_7344637_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/02/07497C.MXF_14.05.40.04_1559524071627_7344637_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/02/07497C.MXF_14.05.40.04_1559524071627_7344637_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/02/07497C.MXF_14.05.40.04_1559524071627_7344637_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/02/07497C.MXF_14.05.40.04_1559524071627_7344637_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Investigators pull body from water in May Township, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-dies-after-deputies-respond-to-report-of-assault-in-fosston-minn" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/12/18/police_1482091124618_2451565_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/12/18/police_1482091124618_2451565_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/12/18/police_1482091124618_2451565_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/12/18/police_1482091124618_2451565_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/12/18/police_1482091124618_2451565_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man dies after 911 call for assault in Fosston, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> 