Family mourns Minnesota man who died in Atlanta ballpark beer cooler

- The family of a White Bear Lake man who died in an Atlanta ballpark beer cooler is still in shock over the incident more than two days later, saying they don't know exactly what happened but that they're extremely saddened by the news.

Todd Keeling was installing a fast-pouring beer invention he created at SunTrust Park, the home of the Atlanta Braves, when something went terribly wrong. He was working alone at the time of his death, and the cooler had a handle on the inside of the door.

"It doesn't make any sense," said Nathan Churchill, Keeling's business partner. "I can’t imagine it, to be honest with you. I can’t envision what could have happened.”

On social media, there were dozens of prayers and well-wishes for the 48-year-old father of four, including from family, friends and those who knew him from installations at ballparks across the country.

Meanwhile, police are not ruling out anything until an autopsy is completed and investigators finish looking into the incident.