Fall colors expected to be 'near perfect' this season

- As the days get shorter and the temperatures dip, the leaves will light up in a blaze of yellows, oranges and reds. DNR officials are predicting a 'near perfect' showing of color this season.

They say strong amounts of rainfall and summer sunshine have set up the season for strong colors.

“A light frost at the start of the color season actually helps produce vivid color,” said, Kao Thao a naturalist at Fort Snelling State Park. “During those summers when we experience a severe drought, colors are dulled somewhat. But we had plenty of rain and there’s always plenty of sunlight, so the leaf season at Fort Snelling State Park should be beautiful.”

Track the fall colors with the DNR's Fall Color Finder.