- A Hennepin County judge released most of the evidence from the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor to the public Thursday morning.

Noor was found guilty of third degree murder and second degree manslaughter for shooting and killing Australia native Justine Damond on July 15, 2017 after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home on the 5000 block of Washburn Avenue South.

Hundreds of pieces of evidence were released, including the audio from both of Damond's 911 calls, crime scene video from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and body camera footage from Minneapolis police officers who responded to the scene of the shooting.

The body camera footage from Noor and his partner, Matthew Harrity, is expected to be released at a later date.