- A statewide missing persons alert has been issued as police in Eagan, Minnesota say they are searching for a 20-year-old man missing since June 25.

Police say around 3 p.m., Alexander Paul Dahlen Robles went for a walk near the 2000 block of Copper Lane. He hasn't been seen since.

Authorities say they while Alexander may talk to strangers, he can easily get confused and may zone out.

Alexander takes medication daily for a serious medical condition.

If you have seen Alexander or have any information, please call the Eagan Police Department at 651-675-5700, call 911 or e-mail eaganpd@cityofeagan.com