- Police are investigating after a man was found dead in the trunk of his car in Eagan, Minnesota.

According to police, over the weekend, officers responded to a report of a "body in the trunk" near Diamond Drive and Diffley Road. When they arrived, officers found a deceased man in the trunk of a car.

Based on preliminary evidence, police believe the man was living in his vehicle. They also say alcohol played a role in the man's death.

Authorities do not suspect any foul play.