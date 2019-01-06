Driver strikes pedestrian before crashing into St. Paul restaurant

- A man was arrested on DUI charges after he lost control of his car, hit a pedestrian and crashed into a St. Paul restaurant early Sunday morning.

According to police, around 1:45 a.m., a car spun through the intersection of 6th Street East and Cedar Street, crossed the light rail tracks, took down an electrical box and struck a pedestrian before crashing into Hunan Garden restaurant. The pedestrian suffered minor injuries.

Authorities reported minimal damage to the building.