- Payton, 5, has wanted to be a police officer since he was just a toddler. Tuesday, with the help of Jordan Police and a nonprofit organization, that dream became a reality.

Payton suffers from serious medical conditions, and his mother reached out to the nonprofit Bianca's Kids to see if they could help make his wish come true.

The organization then reached out to Jordan Police and asked if they were willing to help make Payton's wish come true. Of course, the department said yes.

Bianca's Kids purchased a police outfit for Payton, and police took care of the rest.

On Tuesday, for National Night Out, Payton and his mom toured the Jordan Police Department facility, explored and checked out police cars, took a ride in a police car, learned about various other police equipment, and had lunch with the chief!