e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="413782149" data-article-version="1.0">Dog in St. Louis Park uses phone as chew toy, dials 911</h1> </header> <ul id="social-share-413782149" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Dog in St. Louis Park uses phone as chew toy, dials 911&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox9.com/news/dog-chewing-on-phone-mistakenly-dials-911-in-st-louis-park" data-title="Dog in St. Louis Park uses phone as chew toy, dials 911" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/dog-chewing-on-phone-mistakenly-dials-911-in-st-louis-park" addthis:title="Dog in St. Louis Park uses phone as chew toy, dials 911"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-413782149.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-413782149");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-413782149-413788070"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/st.%20louis%20park%20dog%20calls%20911%20_1561050241161.jpg_7424732_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/st.%20louis%20park%20dog%20calls%20911%20_1561050241161.jpg_7424732_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/st.%20louis%20park%20dog%20calls%20911%20_1561050241161.jpg_7424732_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/st.%20louis%20park%20dog%20calls%20911%20_1561050241161.jpg_7424732_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/st.%20louis%20park%20dog%20calls%20911%20_1561050241161.jpg_7424732_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jack was using this phone as his chew toy on Wednesday and accidentally called 911, prompting officers with the St. Louis Park Police Department to respond to his house. (Photo credit: St. Louis Park Police Department)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Jack was using this phone as his chew toy on Wednesday and accidentally called 911, prompting officers with the St. Louis Park Police Department to respond to his house. (Photo credit: St. Louis Park Police Department)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413782149-413788070" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/st.%20louis%20park%20dog%20calls%20911%20_1561050241161.jpg_7424732_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/st.%20louis%20park%20dog%20calls%20911%20_1561050241161.jpg_7424732_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/st.%20louis%20park%20dog%20calls%20911%20_1561050241161.jpg_7424732_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/st.%20louis%20park%20dog%20calls%20911%20_1561050241161.jpg_7424732_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/st.%20louis%20park%20dog%20calls%20911%20_1561050241161.jpg_7424732_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jack was using this phone as his chew toy on Wednesday and accidentally called 911, prompting officers with the St. Louis Park Police Department to respond to his house. (Photo credit: St. Louis Park Police Department)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Jack was using this phone as his chew toy on Wednesday and accidentally called 911, prompting officers with the St. Louis Park Police Department to respond to his house. <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:allie.johnson@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox9.com/news/dog-chewing-on-phone-mistakenly-dials-911-in-st-louis-park">Allie Johnson, FOX 9</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 11:31AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 12:30PM CDT</span></p> </div> (FOX 9)</strong> - A dog chewing on a phone accidentally called 911 Wednesday, sending police officers to his house in St. Louis Park, Minnesota. </p><p>Two officers were sent to a house on Edgewood Avenue to investigate a hang up call to 911, the St. Louis Park Police Department said in a Facebook post. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fishermen break Minnesota state records for whitefish, golden redhorse</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 03:11PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two fisherman are being highlighted after they caught state record-breaking fish this year, including one fisherman who broke his own record.</p><p>Billy King, of Oklahoma, reeled in a record 13-pound, 9-ounce whitefish while ice fishing with two other anglers on Lake of the Woods in April.</p><p>King told the DNR, who certified the record, that he was having little luck at his spot while his friends reeled in walleye. But he decided to stick to his guns and his persistence paid off with him not only reeling in the biggest walleye of the day but also catching the whitefish.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/drunk-driver-who-killed-deputy-s-wife-charged-with-3rd-dwi" title="Drunk driver who killed deputy's wife charged with 3rd DWI" data-articleId="413795040" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/Drunk_driver_who_killed_deputy_s_wife_ar_0_7421801_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/Drunk_driver_who_killed_deputy_s_wife_ar_0_7421801_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/Drunk_driver_who_killed_deputy_s_wife_ar_0_7421801_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/Drunk_driver_who_killed_deputy_s_wife_ar_0_7421801_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/Drunk_driver_who_killed_deputy_s_wife_ar_0_7421801_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="If anyone should’ve learned the lesson about drunk driving, it’s Elizabeth Renee Jacobson, 34, of Brooklyn Center." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Drunk driver who killed deputy's wife charged with 3rd DWI</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 12:51PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 12:58PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A woman who struck and killed the wife of a Ramsey County sheriff’s deputy’s while driving drunk in 2008 has now been charged with another DWI in the same county where the previous incident occurred. </p><p>Elizabeth Renee Jacobsen, 34, of Brooklyn Park was arrested on Tuesday for drunk driving after someone called 911 to report she was driving erratically along Highway J in Shoreview around 2:30 p.m. </p><p>According to the charges, Jacobson pulled into a Freedom gas station where she was seen slumped over the wheel. Before Ramsey County sheriff’s deputies could arrive, she was back on the road driving.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/jeopardy-champ-james-holzhauer-donates-to-pancreatic-cancer-charity-walk-in-trebek-s-honor" title="‘Jeopardy!' champ James Holzhauer donates to pancreatic cancer charity walk in Trebek's honor" data-articleId="413775832" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/GETTY%20James%20Holzhauer_1561031859780.png_7422429_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/GETTY%20James%20Holzhauer_1561031859780.png_7422429_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/GETTY%20James%20Holzhauer_1561031859780.png_7422429_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/GETTY%20James%20Holzhauer_1561031859780.png_7422429_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/GETTY%20James%20Holzhauer_1561031859780.png_7422429_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>‘Jeopardy!' champ James Holzhauer donates to pancreatic cancer charity walk in Trebek's honor</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 06:52AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 06:57AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>James Holzhauer, the trivia whiz who dominated “Jeopardy!” earlier this spring, is giving back.</p><p>The Chicago Tribune reported that Holzhauer, a former Illinois resident and product of Naperville District 203 schools, is making a special donation to a local charity walk in Illinois to raise money to find a cure for pancreatic cancer, which afflicts “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek.</p><p>RELATED: Alex Trebek shares 'mind-boggling' pancreatic cancer update</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/sarah-burnham-shoots-opening-78-at-kpmg-women-s-pga"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/Minnesota_native_Sarah_Burnham_takes_aim_0_7415283_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Minnesota_native_Sarah_Burnham_takes_aim_0_20190618230446"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Sarah Burnham shoots opening 78 at KPMG Women's PGA</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/drunk-driver-who-killed-deputy-s-wife-charged-with-3rd-dwi"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/Jacobson%20mug%20formatted_1560984462193.jpg_7420845_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Jacobson"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Drunk driver who killed deputy's wife charged with 3rd DWI</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/sacramento-police-mourn-loss-of-young-officer-suspect-later-surrenders"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/20/Tara%20O%27Sullivan_1561034621684.jpg_7423045_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Sacramento Police Officer Tara O'Sullivan, 26, was killed June 19, 2019 while responding to a domestic disturbance call. Photo: Sacramento police" title="Tara O'Sullivan_1561034621684.jpg-405538.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Sacramento police officer killed while responding to domestic disturbance call</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/state-supreme-court-rules-minnesota-s-cyberbullying-laws-impede-on-free-speech"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/cyber%20bullying_1561000298635.jpg_7421878_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="cyber bullying_1561000298635.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>State Supreme Court rules Minnesota's cyberbullying laws impede on free speech</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/sarah-burnham-shoots-opening-78-at-kpmg-women-s-pga" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/Minnesota_native_Sarah_Burnham_takes_aim_0_7415283_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/Minnesota_native_Sarah_Burnham_takes_aim_0_7415283_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/Minnesota_native_Sarah_Burnham_takes_aim_0_7415283_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/Minnesota_native_Sarah_Burnham_takes_aim_0_7415283_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/Minnesota_native_Sarah_Burnham_takes_aim_0_7415283_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Sarah Burnham shoots opening 78 at KPMG Women's PGA</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/drunk-driver-who-killed-deputy-s-wife-charged-with-3rd-dwi" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/Jacobson%20mug%20formatted_1560984462193.jpg_7420845_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/Jacobson%20mug%20formatted_1560984462193.jpg_7420845_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/Jacobson%20mug%20formatted_1560984462193.jpg_7420845_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/Jacobson%20mug%20formatted_1560984462193.jpg_7420845_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/Jacobson%20mug%20formatted_1560984462193.jpg_7420845_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Drunk driver who killed deputy's wife charged with 3rd DWI</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dog-chewing-on-phone-mistakenly-dials-911-in-st-louis-park" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/st.%20louis%20park%20dog%20calls%20911%20_1561050241161.jpg_7424732_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/st.%20louis%20park%20dog%20calls%20911%20_1561050241161.jpg_7424732_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/st.%20louis%20park%20dog%20calls%20911%20_1561050241161.jpg_7424732_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/st.%20louis%20park%20dog%20calls%20911%20_1561050241161.jpg_7424732_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/st.%20louis%20park%20dog%20calls%20911%20_1561050241161.jpg_7424732_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jack&#x20;was&#x20;using&#x20;this&#x20;phone&#x20;as&#x20;his&#x20;chew&#x20;toy&#x20;on&#x20;Wednesday&#x20;and&#x20;accidentally&#x20;called&#x20;911&#x2c;&#x20;prompting&#x20;officers&#x20;with&#x20;the&#x20;St&#x2e;&#x20;Louis&#x20;Park&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x20;to&#x20;respond&#x20;to&#x20;his&#x20;house&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;St&#x2e;&#x20;Louis&#x20;Park&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dog in St. Louis Park uses phone as chew toy, dials 911</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/minnesota-vikings-2019-training-camp-schedule-what-s-new-and-what-you-need-to-know" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/07/30/5%20P%20VIKINGS%20TRAINING%20CAMP_00.00.17.21_1532991042300.png_5866608_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/07/30/5%20P%20VIKINGS%20TRAINING%20CAMP_00.00.17.21_1532991042300.png_5866608_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/07/30/5%20P%20VIKINGS%20TRAINING%20CAMP_00.00.17.21_1532991042300.png_5866608_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/07/30/5%20P%20VIKINGS%20TRAINING%20CAMP_00.00.17.21_1532991042300.png_5866608_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/07/30/5%20P%20VIKINGS%20TRAINING%20CAMP_00.00.17.21_1532991042300.png_5866608_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Minnesota Vikings 2019 training camp: Schedule, what's new and what you need to know</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/the-surprising-warmth-of-minnesota" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/AvgHighs_1561033474379_7422366_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/AvgHighs_1561033474379_7422366_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/AvgHighs_1561033474379_7422366_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/AvgHighs_1561033474379_7422366_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/AvgHighs_1561033474379_7422366_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;number&#x20;of&#x20;days&#x20;per&#x20;year&#x20;with&#x20;the&#x20;average&#x20;high&#x20;temperatures&#x20;at&#x20;MSP&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Airport&#x20;in&#x20;these&#x20;10&#x20;degree&#x20;categories&#x2e;&#x2e;&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>The surprising warmth of Minnesota</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3619_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3619"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 