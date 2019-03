- The Chanhassen City Council voted to approve a housing development proposal on land once owned by Prince.

The council voted 5 to 0 in favor of the project with some changes.

Residents voiced concern over the plan to covert nearly 200 acres of wilderness and wetlands into 180 homes.

After discussion Monday night, the number of lots was reduced to 169.

Prince's estate put the land up for sale and Lennar developers had been working with the city to create a housing development, while also preserving some of the land.