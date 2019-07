- A Sheriff’s deputy and a passerby teamed up to stop a runaway bus piloted by a driver having a medical emergency near Granite Falls, Minn. Wednesday.

According to the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office, multiple 911 calls came in around noon saying a Renville County West School District bus was driving on the wrong side of the road and had hit several cars on Hwy. 212.

Granite Falls Police assisted the Sheriff’s Office in trying to stop the bus. In pursuit, officers and deputies figured the driver was experiencing a medical emergency.

A deputy pulled around the bus to slow down oncoming traffic and to stop the bus. The deputy performed a rolling road block, which slowed the bus down enough for a passerby to get out of his vehicle and reach in and place the bus in park.

The driver was, in fact, experiencing a medical emergency. The driver was transported to the Granite Falls Hospital where their condition is unknown.

Three vehicles were damaged by the bus along with the deputy’s squad car that was used to slow the bus. No injuries occurred in this incident.