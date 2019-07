- Search efforts continued on Saturday for a boater reported missing near Prairie Island in Winona County, Minnesota.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Prairie Island spillway around 7:45 p.m. Friday evening for the report of a boat in distress.

After responding, deputies learned one person had been rescued by another nearby boater. However, deputies were unable to locate a 63-year-old man who went into the water.

Crews searched until 10:30 p.m. Friday night with no luck. As of 9:30 p.m., deputies were still working Saturday evening.

We're told crews from the sheriff's office, Winona County Dive Rescue, the Minnesota DNR, Bruce's Legacy, Minnesota-Wisconsin K9 Search and Rescue, and Winona County Emergency Management assisted with the search.