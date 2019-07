- An investigation is underway after a fisherman was found dead along Lake Mille Lacs hours after being reported missing.

The fisherman, identified by the Mille Lacs County Sheriff as 59-year-old Daniel Gable, of Hastings, Minnesota, was reported missing around 11 p.m. Friday by his wife.

His wife told deputies that Gable had gone on a fishing trip at Lake Mille Lacs that day, but hadn't checked in with his family, friends, or checked out of his hotel.

Investigators found Gable's truck and boat trailer still at Cash's Landing on the west side of the lake in Kathio Township. But, there was no sign of Gable.

Deputies launched a search on the water with help from the Minnesota State Patrol helicopter which used infrared technology to scan the lake. However, in the dark, deputies were unable to find Gable nor his boat.

As day broke, deputies found Gable's body inside his boat that had washed ashore about 1,000 feet south of Cash's Landing.

The sheriff says an autopsy will be used to determine the cause of death.

In a statement, Sheriff Don Lorge writes, "The Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office wishes to express our deepest sympathies for the family and friends of Daniel Gable."