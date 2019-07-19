< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title">
<div class="asset-content">
<div class="journal-content-article"> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var article>
<section id="story419243399" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="419243399" data-article-version="1.0">Deputies find toddler who took off on toy tractor at county fair in Rush City, Minn.</h1>
</header> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox9.com/news/deputies-find-toddler-who-took-off-on-toy-tractor-at-county-fair-in-rush-city-minnesota">Bisi Onile-Ere, FOX 9 </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 07:12PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-419243399"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 07:19PM CDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 07:31PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/6%20P%20TODDLER%20GOES%20TO%20THE%20FAIR_00.00.15.03_1563581405371.png_7536337_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/6%20P%20TODDLER%20GOES%20TO%20THE%20FAIR_00.00.15.03_1563581405371.png_7536337_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/6%20P%20TODDLER%20GOES%20TO%20THE%20FAIR_00.00.15.03_1563581405371.png_7536337_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/6%20P%20TODDLER%20GOES%20TO%20THE%20FAIR_00.00.15.03_1563581405371.png_7536337_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/6%20P%20TODDLER%20GOES%20TO%20THE%20FAIR_00.00.15.03_1563581405371.png_7536337_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-419243399-419243365" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/6%20P%20TODDLER%20GOES%20TO%20THE%20FAIR_00.00.15.03_1563581405371.png_7536337_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/6%20P%20TODDLER%20GOES%20TO%20THE%20FAIR_00.00.15.03_1563581405371.png_7536337_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/6%20P%20TODDLER%20GOES%20TO%20THE%20FAIR_00.00.15.03_1563581405371.png_7536337_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/6%20P%20TODDLER%20GOES%20TO%20THE%20FAIR_00.00.15.03_1563581405371.png_7536337_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/6%20P%20TODDLER%20GOES%20TO%20THE%20FAIR_00.00.15.03_1563581405371.png_7536337_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-419243399" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>RUSH CITY, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - A Rush City, Minnesota toddler sent pulses racing this week after he went missing. As it turned out, the boy got behind the wheel of his toy tractor and hit the road for a night out.</p> <p>At two and a half years old, Kenneth Allen may be camera shy, but he’s fearless behind the wheel. Early Thursday evening, the toddler went missing from his home. His motorized John Deere toy tractor was also nowhere in sight.</p> <p>"Just scared, what was going through my mind was that someone had actually took him," his mother Lynn told us. She called 911 and within minutes Chisago County Sergeant Jason Foster was on the case.</p> <p>"Me and my partner converged on the area and sure enough there he was on his little John Deere battery-powered tractor," the sergeant says.</p> <p>Traveling one mile per hour, Kenneth left his yard, hit the road and drove to the Chisago County Fair two blocks away. "He had the brightest red hair, you couldn’t miss this little guy," says Sgt. Foster.</p> <p>"I was glad to see him, but the first thing I did was pop the hood, pulled his battery and said you’re grounded," Kenneth's father Kristopher Allen recalled.</p> <p>With the sights and sounds of the fair nearby, authorities believe Kenneth knew exactly where he was going. After his unexpected road trip, Kenneth's parents are putting the brakes on their son's toy wheels.</p> <p>"I heard the dad say that he’s lost it for a week, so I don’t think I have to worry about him speeding on the city streets for a week here," says Sgt. Foster.</p> <p>Kristopher Allen adds, "Kids will be kids and things will happen, it is what it is. I’m not mad at him; next time stay in the yard."</p> <p>Kristopher Allen says his son has had the toy tractor for about three months, and when they first bought it, Kenneth wouldn't touch it. Now, they can't keep him off of it. <section class='mod-wrapper mod-story-snippet'>
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More News Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<a href="/news/hail-high-winds-cause-damage-northeast-of-twin-cities-metro-western-wisconsin" title="Hail, high winds cause damage northeast of Twin Cities metro, western Wisconsin" data-articleId="419250229" >
<div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>Hail, high winds cause damage northeast of Twin Cities metro, western Wisconsin</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 08:08PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 08:41PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>A severe storm left a trail of damage just northeast of the Twin Cities metro area.</p><p>There were reports of hail ranging in size from golf balls in Pine City and Rush City to baseballs in Rock Creek. Ripley - Photo Courtesy: Kathi Simmons" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hail, high winds cause damage northeast of Twin Cities metro, western Wisconsin</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 08:08PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 08:41PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A severe storm left a trail of damage just northeast of the Twin Cities metro area.</p><p>There were reports of hail ranging in size from golf balls in Pine City and Rush City to baseballs in Rock Creek. The hail smashed car windshields and high winds caused building damage throughout the area.</p><p>In response, the Chisago County Fair closed Friday due to the storm.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/hail-damages-windshield-on-i-35-near-rock-creek" title="Hail damages windshield on I-35 near Rock Creek" data-articleId="419243641" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/hail_justin%20sorenson2_1563578372509.jpg_7535777_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/hail_justin%20sorenson2_1563578372509.jpg_7535777_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/hail_justin%20sorenson2_1563578372509.jpg_7535777_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/hail_justin%20sorenson2_1563578372509.jpg_7535777_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/hail_justin%20sorenson2_1563578372509.jpg_7535777_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Hail roughly baseball sized cracked this driver&#39;s windshield on I-35 just south of Rock Creek. Photo Courtesy: Justin Sorenson" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hail damages windshield on I-35 near Rock Creek</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 07:18PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 07:20PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Hail can be scary enough, but imagine being in your car when it hits.</p><p>That's exactly happened to Justin Sorenson, while he was on I-35 near Rock Creek, Minnesota Friday evening. He says they stopped driving when the hail started coming down.</p><p>He described hail roughly the size of a baseball slammed into their windshield. The hail left huge cracks where it landed. Luckily, everyone inside the car was okay.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/chisago-county-fair-closed-friday-due-to-storm-damage" title="Chisago County Fair closed Friday due to storm damage" data-articleId="419236374" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/storm%20damage_chisago%20county%20sheriff%27s%20office_1563579703714.jpg_7536123_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/storm%20damage_chisago%20county%20sheriff%27s%20office_1563579703714.jpg_7536123_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/storm%20damage_chisago%20county%20sheriff%27s%20office_1563579703714.jpg_7536123_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/storm%20damage_chisago%20county%20sheriff%27s%20office_1563579703714.jpg_7536123_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/storm%20damage_chisago%20county%20sheriff%27s%20office_1563579703714.jpg_7536123_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo Courtesy: Chisago&nbsp;County Sheriff&#39;s Office" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Chisago County Fair closed Friday due to storm damage</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 06:37PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 06:43PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Chisago County Fair is closed Friday night after a severe storm moved through the area, causing damage, according to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office.</p><p>Photos posted by the Chisago County Sheriff's Office on Facebook showed flooded areas throughout the fairgrounds, as well as damaged buildings and mangled pop-up tents.</p><p>Friday evening, a storm brought heavy winds and hail through Chisago County.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <div class="featured-module-wrapper">
<div class="story-page-divider"></div>
<header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/casey-o-brien-i-m-thankful-tomorrow-is-not-promised-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/Gophers_Casey_O_Brien_talks_cancer_battl_0_7536386_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Gophers_Casey_O_Brien_talks_cancer_battl_0_20190720012843"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Casey O'Brien: 'I'm thankful, tomorrow is not promised'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/deputies-find-toddler-who-took-off-on-toy-tractor-at-county-fair-in-rush-city-minnesota"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/6%20P%20TODDLER%20GOES%20TO%20THE%20FAIR_00.00.15.03_1563581405371.png_7536337_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="6 P TODDLER GOES TO THE FAIR_00.00.15.03_1563581405371.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Deputies find toddler who took off on toy tractor at county fair in Rush City, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/minneapolis-mayor-breaks-with-chief-says-no-to-400-new-cops"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/24/minneapolis%20police_1556155276524.JPG_7167025_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="minneapolis police_1556155276524.JPG.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Minneapolis mayor breaks with chief, says no to 400 new cops</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/twins-we-re-watching-the-scoreboard-every-day-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/Twins_keep_4_game_lead_in_AL_Central_aft_0_7536205_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Twins_keep_4_game_lead_in_AL_Central_aft_0_20190720000514"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Twins: 'We're watching the scoreboard every day'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile">
<div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3">
<div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '419243399'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/deputies-find-toddler-who-took-off-on-toy-tractor-at-county-fair-in-rush-city-minnesota" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/6%20P%20TODDLER%20GOES%20TO%20THE%20FAIR_00.00.15.03_1563581405371.png_7536337_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/6%20P%20TODDLER%20GOES%20TO%20THE%20FAIR_00.00.15.03_1563581405371.png_7536337_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/6%20P%20TODDLER%20GOES%20TO%20THE%20FAIR_00.00.15.03_1563581405371.png_7536337_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/6%20P%20TODDLER%20GOES%20TO%20THE%20FAIR_00.00.15.03_1563581405371.png_7536337_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/6%20P%20TODDLER%20GOES%20TO%20THE%20FAIR_00.00.15.03_1563581405371.png_7536337_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Deputies find toddler who took off on toy tractor at county fair in Rush City, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/hail-damages-windshield-on-i-35-near-rock-creek" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/hail_justin%20sorenson2_1563578372509.jpg_7535777_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/hail_justin%20sorenson2_1563578372509.jpg_7535777_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/hail_justin%20sorenson2_1563578372509.jpg_7535777_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/hail_justin%20sorenson2_1563578372509.jpg_7535777_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/hail_justin%20sorenson2_1563578372509.jpg_7535777_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Hail&#x20;roughly&#x20;baseball&#x20;sized&#x20;cracked&#x20;this&#x20;driver&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;windshield&#x20;on&#x20;I-35&#x20;just&#x20;south&#x20;of&#x20;Rock&#x20;Creek&#x2e;&#x20;Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Justin&#x20;Sorenson" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hail damages windshield on I-35 near Rock Creek</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/chisago-county-fair-closed-friday-due-to-storm-damage" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/storm%20damage_chisago%20county%20sheriff%27s%20office_1563579703714.jpg_7536123_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/storm%20damage_chisago%20county%20sheriff%27s%20office_1563579703714.jpg_7536123_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/storm%20damage_chisago%20county%20sheriff%27s%20office_1563579703714.jpg_7536123_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/storm%20damage_chisago%20county%20sheriff%27s%20office_1563579703714.jpg_7536123_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/storm%20damage_chisago%20county%20sheriff%27s%20office_1563579703714.jpg_7536123_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Chisago&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Chisago County Fair closed Friday due to storm damage</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/minneapolis-mayor-breaks-with-chief-says-no-to-400-new-cops" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/24/minneapolis%20police_1556155276524.JPG_7167025_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/24/minneapolis%20police_1556155276524.JPG_7167025_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/24/minneapolis%20police_1556155276524.JPG_7167025_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/24/minneapolis%20police_1556155276524.JPG_7167025_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/24/minneapolis%20police_1556155276524.JPG_7167025_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Minneapolis mayor breaks with chief, says no to 400 new cops</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/vets-living-with-disabilities-hit-water-for-wakeboarding-competition-in-minnetonka" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/5-SOT_VO%20SURFING%20COMPETITION%20_KMSPcc25_146.mxf_00.00.27.24_1563575978197.png_7535920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/5-SOT_VO%20SURFING%20COMPETITION%20_KMSPcc25_146.mxf_00.00.27.24_1563575978197.png_7535920_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/5-SOT_VO%20SURFING%20COMPETITION%20_KMSPcc25_146.mxf_00.00.27.24_1563575978197.png_7535920_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/5-SOT_VO%20SURFING%20COMPETITION%20_KMSPcc25_146.mxf_00.00.27.24_1563575978197.png_7535920_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/5-SOT_VO%20SURFING%20COMPETITION%20_KMSPcc25_146.mxf_00.00.27.24_1563575978197.png_7535920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Vets living with disabilities hit water for wakeboarding competition in Minnetonka</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2"> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/vikings">Vikings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/timberwolves">Timberwolves</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/wild">Wild</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/twins">Twins</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/gophers">Gophers</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/closings">School Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weatherblog">Weather Blog</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weatherteam">Meteorologist Bios</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weather-alerts">Weather Alerts</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/morning">Morning</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://myfoxtwincities.upickem.net/engine/YourSubmission.aspx?contestid=184360">The Jason Show</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/recipes">Recipes </a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/toddwalker">Todd Walker</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/gardenguy">Garden Guy</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/community">Community</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about-us/contact-fox-9">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/bios">News Team Bios</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about-us/jobs/job-openings-at-fox-9">Job Openings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about-us/history-of-kmsp-tv">History of KMSP-TV</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/recipebox">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/plus">Fox 9+</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/fox9kmsp"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox9"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:fox9news@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox9/?hl=en"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox9"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 9 Weather – Radar & Alerts</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-9-weather/id438788905?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kmsp.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 9 