Death of Minnesota Marine in Washington, D.C. ruled not a homicide

A U.S. Marine from Minnesota died from a gunshot wound while on duty at a Marine barracks in Washington, D.C.

Officials have identified the Marine killed in a New Year’s Day shooting at a barracks in Southeast, D.C. as 20-year-old Riley Kuznia of Karlstad, Minnesota.

- An investigation into the Tuesday gunshot wound death of a Minnesota Marine determined the incident was not a homicide.

The U.S. Marine Corps published a release Thursday that said the investigation into 20-year-old Riley Kuznia’s death is a death investigation and not a homicide investigation.

According to the Marines, the person who fired their weapon was relieved of his guard duties at the barracks where the incident occurred and was reassigned to administrative duties.

The incident occurred inside the Marine Barracks Washington’s main post and there was not threat to local residents.

"The safety and well-being of the Marines, Sailors and civilians here at the Barracks is paramount, and something we take very seriously," said Col. Don Tomich, commanding officer, Marine Barracks Washington.

The investigation is ongoing. Once it concludes, leaders at the barracks will determine if and what additional safety measure are needed.