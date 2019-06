- The developers of the Dayton’s Project announced Thursday a new restaurant space on the corner of 8th and Nicollet.

Opening in spring 2020, the restaurant will occupy the former JB Hudson store and will feature indoor and outdoor patio seating and an entrance on Nicollet Mall.

“Converting the JB Hudson space into a restaurant will offer a completely original dining experience in one of the most historic and iconic buildings in Minneapolis,” said Tricia Pitchford, Principal and Sr. Vice President of Leasing at Mid-America Real Estate.

The Dayton’s Project hopes to reinvent the old, historic Minneapolis building, which includes the JB Hudson space. Developers are working with the Minnesota State Historic Preservation Office and National Park Service in order to put the building on the National Register of Historic Places.

Along with the restaurant, the project will feature a 45,000 square foot food hall connected to Nicollet and the skyways.

“The variety of fresh, local food offerings you will find at The Dayton’s Project is unparalleled in the Twin Cities,” added Pitchford. “This project has a world-class culinary team launching the food hall, and together with a new restaurant opportunity in JB Hudson, elevates the Minneapolis dining landscape.”

Overall, the 1.2 million square foot project will feature office, dining and retail spaces with a green rooftop terrace, private lounge and library spaces and a fitness center.

Construction started in 2017 and is scheduled to open next spring.