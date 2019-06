- Firefighters helped rescue a construction worker who was injured Monday in downtown Minneapolis.

According to authorities, at about 11:30 a.m., officials responded to a call on the 500 block of 4th Avenue South for a construction worker who had fallen and suffered an injury on a construction site. The site is the location of the new Minneapolis Public Service Center, currently under construction.

Officials say crews performed a technical rescue using a Stokes basket and the aerial device on Ladder 4 to hoist the patient from below grade to street level and into an ambulance.

The patient was transported to the hospital for treatment.