Crews rescue construction worker injured in downtown Minneapolis
Posted Jun 03 2019 12:59PM CDT
Updated Jun 03 2019 01:21PM CDT addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/crews-rescue-construction-worker-injured-in-downtown-minneapolis" addthis:title="Crews rescue construction worker injured in downtown Minneapolis"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410562177.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410562177");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-410562177-410563697"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/03/Untitled-1_1559585089029_7347140_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/03/Untitled-1_1559585089029_7347140_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/03/Untitled-1_1559585089029_7347140_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/03/Untitled-1_1559585089029_7347140_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/03/Untitled-1_1559585089029_7347140_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit Derek OMalley" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo credit Derek OMalley</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410562177-410563697" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/03/Untitled-1_1559585089029_7347140_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/03/Untitled-1_1559585089029_7347140_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/03/Untitled-1_1559585089029_7347140_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/03/Untitled-1_1559585089029_7347140_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/03/Untitled-1_1559585089029_7347140_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit Derek OMalley" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo credit Derek OMalley</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 12:59PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 01:21PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410562177" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9)</strong> - Firefighters helped rescue a construction worker who was injured Monday in downtown Minneapolis.</p><p>According to authorities, at about 11:30 a.m., officials responded to a call on the 500 block of 4th Avenue South for a construction worker who had fallen and suffered an injury on a construction site. Duluth PD seizes $350K worth of heroin, largest in department's history
Posted Jun 03 2019 03:06PM CDT
Updated Jun 03 2019 03:29PM CDT
Two people were arrested over the weekend in what the Duluth Police Department said was the largest heroin seizure in the history of the department. 
On May 30, investigators executed search warrants at an apartment and a hotel room and recovered approximately 4.3 pounds of heroin, a half-pound of cocaine, a loaded gun and $94,623. The heroin has an estimated street value of $350,000, according to police. 
The warrants were the result of a two-month long investigation into a drug trafficking organization with suspected sales of heroin in the region. Appeals court reverses decision on Line 3 pipeline's environmental impact
Posted Jun 03 2019 11:55AM CDT
Updated Jun 03 2019 01:58PM CDT
The Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled Monday that the environmental impact statement for Enbridge Energy's Line 3 pipeline is inadequate because it doesn't address the possibility of an oil spill into the Lake Superior watershed, ultimately reversing the decision made by Minnesota utility regulators.
Although the appeals court rejected most of the opponents' "assertions of error" in the EIS, they determined that the missing element of addressing the Lake Superior watershed was enough to rule it inadequate.
The Public Utilities Commission approved the review last year. Then, several environmental groups and American Indian tribes appealed the commission's approval. Separating fault line prompts closure on Hwy 67 southeast of Granite Falls, Minn.
Posted Jun 03 2019 01:38PM CDT
Updated Jun 03 2019 01:46PM CDT
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is warning drivers of a fault line that began separating under the road on Highway 67 southeast of Granite Falls, Minnesota.
According to MnDOT, a fault line began separating under the road on Highway 67, which sits between the Yellow Medicine and Minnesota Rivers.
Officials say the fault line has been separating at a rate of about one inch per day. This means visitors heading to the Upper Sioux Agency State Park must come from the north on southbound Hwy 67. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Appeals court reverses decision on Line 3 pipeline's environmental impact</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 11:55AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 01:58PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled Monday that the environmental impact statement for Enbridge Energy's Line 3 pipeline is inadequate because it doesn't address the possibility of an oil spill into the Lake Superior watershed, ultimately reversing the decision made by Minnesota utility regulators.</p><p>Although the appeals court rejected most of the opponents' "assertions of error" in the EIS, they determined that the missing element of addressing the Lake Superior watershed was enough to rule it inadequate.</p><p>The Public Utilities Commission approved the review last year . Then, several environmental groups and American Indian tribes appealed the commission's approval.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/separating-fault-line-prompts-closure-on-hwy-67-southeast-of-granite-falls-minn" title="Separating fault line prompts closure on Hwy 67 southeast of Granite Falls, Minn." > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/03/faa_1559587415743_7347162_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/03/faa_1559587415743_7347162_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/03/faa_1559587415743_7347162_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/03/faa_1559587415743_7347162_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/03/faa_1559587415743_7347162_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit MnDOT" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Separating fault line prompts closure on Hwy 67 southeast of Granite Falls, Minn.</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 01:38PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 01:46PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Minnesota Department of Transportation is warning drivers of a fault line that began separating under the road on Highway 67 southeast of Granite Falls, Minnesota.</p><p>According to MnDOT, a fault line began separating under the road on Highway 67, which sits between the Yellow Medicine and Minnesota Rivers.</p><p>Officials say the fault line has been separating at a rate of about one inch per day. id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/separating-fault-line-prompts-closure-on-hwy-67-southeast-of-granite-falls-minn" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/03/faa_1559587415743_7347162_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/03/faa_1559587415743_7347162_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/03/faa_1559587415743_7347162_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/03/faa_1559587415743_7347162_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/03/faa_1559587415743_7347162_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x20;MnDOT" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Separating fault line prompts closure on Hwy 67 southeast of Granite Falls, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crews-rescue-construction-worker-injured-in-downtown-minneapolis" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/03/Untitled-1_1559585089029_7347140_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/03/Untitled-1_1559585089029_7347140_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/03/Untitled-1_1559585089029_7347140_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/03/Untitled-1_1559585089029_7347140_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/03/Untitled-1_1559585089029_7347140_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x20;Derek&#x20;OMalley" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Crews rescue construction worker injured in downtown Minneapolis</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minneapolis-navigation-center-prepares-to-close" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/10-P-%20NAVIGATION%20CENTER%20UPDATE_00.00.22.05_1558577240963.png_7304161_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/10-P-%20NAVIGATION%20CENTER%20UPDATE_00.00.22.05_1558577240963.png_7304161_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/10-P-%20NAVIGATION%20CENTER%20UPDATE_00.00.22.05_1558577240963.png_7304161_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/10-P-%20NAVIGATION%20CENTER%20UPDATE_00.00.22.05_1558577240963.png_7304161_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/10-P-%20NAVIGATION%20CENTER%20UPDATE_00.00.22.05_1558577240963.png_7304161_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Minneapolis' Navigation Center closes Monday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ikea-launches-replica-furniture-from-the-simpsons-stranger-things-and-friends" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/simpsons_1559582948501_7347026_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/simpsons_1559582948501_7347026_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/simpsons_1559582948501_7347026_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/simpsons_1559582948501_7347026_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/simpsons_1559582948501_7347026_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="IKEA&#x20;is&#x20;making&#x20;replica&#x20;versions&#x20;of&#x20;iconic&#x20;TV&#x20;living&#x20;rooms&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;IKEA&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>IKEA launches replica furniture from ‘The Simpsons,' ‘Stranger Things' and ‘Friends'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/family-disappointed-after-cutting-into-graduation-cake-and-finding-it-was-made-of-styrofoam" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/Nellie%20Flores_styrofoam%20cake_060319_1559580639143.png_7346762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/Nellie%20Flores_styrofoam%20cake_060319_1559580639143.png_7346762_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/Nellie%20Flores_styrofoam%20cake_060319_1559580639143.png_7346762_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/Nellie%20Flores_styrofoam%20cake_060319_1559580639143.png_7346762_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/Nellie%20Flores_styrofoam%20cake_060319_1559580639143.png_7346762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Family disappointed after cutting into graduation cake and discovering it was made of styrofoam</h3> </a> </li> 