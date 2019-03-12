< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fnews%2Fcrews-battling-fire-at-woodhill-country-club-in-wayzata-minn width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="394384215" data-article-version="1.0">2 injured in fire at Woodhill Country Club in Wayzata, Minn.</h1> </header> 12 2019 05:15PM WAYZATA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two firefighters suffered minor injuries in a fire Tuesday at the Woodhill Country Club in Wayzata, Minnesota.

According to the fire department, at about 7:52 a.m., authorities were called to the Woodhill Country Club on a report of smoke inside the building. When crews arrived, smoke was coming from the back of the building.

Firefighters entered the basement and found fire making its way from the ceiling and walls up to the second level. Officials say ceilings, walls and floors had to be removed to gain access and extinguish the fire.

Two firefighters were treated for minor injuries, and the scene was cleared by 2 p.m. 

The cause of the fire is not yet known. 