Coon Rapids Hockey Booster Club says thousands of dollars embezzled from account

- Coon Rapids High School Boys Hockey is scrambling to re-raise money they say was embezzled from its booster club bank accounts by an Anoka woman.

According to a police report from Coon Rapids Police, Brian Knapp, of the Cardinal Hockey Red Line Club, was alerted to some suspicious charges by an employee at Wells Fargo.

The employee informed Knapp of numerous suspicious charges that seemed out of the ordinary.

Upon his review, Knapp found several unauthorized purchases and ATM withdrawals between June 1 and June 30. There were 31 unauthorized purchases totaling $3,031 in June 2018. The previous month, 31 more transactions totaled $2,649.

Knapp brought the suspicious charges to the Coon Rapids Police Department July 20 with bank statements containing suspicious withdrawals and transactions dating back to December 2016.

According to Knapp, a 34-year-old Anoka woman was the only person with access to the financial account information as the Treasurer for the Red Line Club. She had the only debit card and checks for the account. She is also the sole keeper of the pin number for the debit cards.

The police report says most of the charges were for personal items, which Knapp said the hockey club never purchases.