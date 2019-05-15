< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. article
section id="story408482113" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
header class="mod-header story-header">
h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="408482113" data-article-version="1.0">City Council orders St. Paul school, church advocacy group back to negotiating table</h1>
</header> 22 2019 09:28PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KMSP"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_408482113_408495143_119988",video:"566916",poster:"https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/City_Council_orders_St__Paul_school__chu_0_7304216_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"The%2520City%2520Council%2520ordered%2520a%2520St.%2520Paul%2520school%2520and%2520a%2520church%2520advocacy%2520group%2520back%2520to%2520the%2520negotiating%2520table.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/22/City_Council_orders_St__Paul_school__church_advo_566916_1800.mp4?Expires=1653186517&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=pzJ0ebKqTCdH-dm3FPnENVCqTMU",eventLabel:"City%20Council%20orders%20St.%20Paul%20school%2C%20church%20advocacy%20group%20back%20to%20negotiations-408495143",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fnews%2Fcity-council-orders-st-paul-school-church-advocacy-group-back-to-negotiating-table"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Iris Perez, FOX 9
Posted May 22 2019 08:08PM CDT
Video Posted May 22 2019 09:28PM CDT
Updated May 22 2019 11:00PM CDT class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/15/5%20P%20SCHOOL%20VS%20CHURCH_00.01.10.17_1557958594658.png_7267196_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/15/5%20P%20SCHOOL%20VS%20CHURCH_00.01.10.17_1557958594658.png_7267196_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/15/5%20P%20SCHOOL%20VS%20CHURCH_00.01.10.17_1557958594658.png_7267196_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/15/5%20P%20SCHOOL%20VS%20CHURCH_00.01.10.17_1557958594658.png_7267196_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/15/5%20P%20SCHOOL%20VS%20CHURCH_00.01.10.17_1557958594658.png_7267196_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408482113-407093800" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/15/5%20P%20SCHOOL%20VS%20CHURCH_00.01.10.17_1557958594658.png_7267196_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/15/5%20P%20SCHOOL%20VS%20CHURCH_00.01.10.17_1557958594658.png_7267196_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/15/5%20P%20SCHOOL%20VS%20CHURCH_00.01.10.17_1557958594658.png_7267196_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/15/5%20P%20SCHOOL%20VS%20CHURCH_00.01.10.17_1557958594658.png_7267196_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/15/5%20P%20SCHOOL%20VS%20CHURCH_00.01.10.17_1557958594658.png_7267196_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-408482113" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - The St. Paul City Council says the last ditch effort to both conserve the St. Andrew’s Church and build the future of Twin Cities German Immersion School is not just important, but meaningful to the community.</p> <p>“If the council votes in support of local historic designation, the building can still be razed,” said Amy Brendmoen, the City Council President.</p> <p>The harsh truth for those who love the former St. Andrew’s Church is that making it a historical site will not save the 92-year-old building.</p> <p>“I believe the people of St. Paul, all the neighbors, whether you’re for or against, you’re all thoughtful, intelligent, hard-working people and want what’s best for St. Paul, and I really believe there’s a solution in coming together,” said Dai Thao, a St. Paul City Councilor.</p> <p>On the day the City Council was slated to vote to <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/new-school-or-old-church-st-paul-community-at-odds-about-future-of-st-andrew-s">designate the former church a Heritage Preservation Site or allow the school to demolish it for expansion</a>, they instead called both sides back to the table.</p> <p>“Let’s figure out a solution where the church can be saved and the school can meet its needs and that’s what we’ve been saying since day one and win-win has been our language from the start,” said Tom Goldstein, of Save Historic St. Andrew’s.</p> <p>Members of the Save Historic St. Andrew’s group and school leaders now have two weeks to come to an agreement.</p> <p>“Realistically, I think if there’s been a full year that the Save Historic St. Andrew’s group has been asking for some kind of alternative, and hasn’t come forward with a proposal, I’m not particularly optimistic they’ll be able to come forward with one now,” said Kelly Laudon, a board member of the school.</p> <p>The ball is now in the Save Historic St. Andrew’s group’s court as they will look to reach a decision that meets the needs of the school’s nearly 600 students id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/pedestrians-would-benefit-from-lower-speed-limits-on-mn-city-streets" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/01/05/5P%20FATAL%20PEDESTRIAN%20CRASH_00.00.05.27_1546729812473.png_6592521_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/01/05/5P%20FATAL%20PEDESTRIAN%20CRASH_00.00.05.27_1546729812473.png_6592521_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/01/05/5P%20FATAL%20PEDESTRIAN%20CRASH_00.00.05.27_1546729812473.png_6592521_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/01/05/5P%20FATAL%20PEDESTRIAN%20CRASH_00.00.05.27_1546729812473.png_6592521_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/01/05/5P%20FATAL%20PEDESTRIAN%20CRASH_00.00.05.27_1546729812473.png_6592521_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Pedestrians would benefit from lower speed limits on MN city streets</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/st-paul-family-mourns-after-losing-daughter-to-mississippi-car-crash" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/0657G3.MXF_00.09.40.15_1558578152758_7303994_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/0657G3.MXF_00.09.40.15_1558578152758_7303994_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/0657G3.MXF_00.09.40.15_1558578152758_7303994_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/0657G3.MXF_00.09.40.15_1558578152758_7303994_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/0657G3.MXF_00.09.40.15_1558578152758_7303994_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>St. Paul family mourns after losing daughter in Mississippi car crash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minneapolis-navigation-center-to-close-june-3-homeless-seek-new-spaces" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/10/29/tent%20city_1540857276423.png_6324432_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/10/29/tent%20city_1540857276423.png_6324432_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/10/29/tent%20city_1540857276423.png_6324432_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/10/29/tent%20city_1540857276423.png_6324432_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/10/29/tent%20city_1540857276423.png_6324432_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Minneapolis' Navigation Center to close June 3, homeless seek new spaces</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/billboard-that-depicts-steaming-pizza-prompts-911-calls-in-midwest" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/THUMB%20pizza_1558568157167.jpg_7303620_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/THUMB%20pizza_1558568157167.jpg_7303620_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/THUMB%20pizza_1558568157167.jpg_7303620_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/THUMB%20pizza_1558568157167.jpg_7303620_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/THUMB%20pizza_1558568157167.jpg_7303620_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;Cedar&#x20;Rapids&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x20;tweeted&#x20;an&#x20;image&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;billboard&#x20;advertising&#x20;pizza&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;at&#x20;Casey&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;s&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;general&#x20;store&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;in&#x20;the&#x20;Midwest&#x2c;&#x20;that&#x20;used&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;a&#x20;fog&#x20;machine&#x20;to&#x20;make&#x20;the&#x20;pizza&#x20;appear&#x20;like&#x20;it&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;steaming&#x20;hot&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;Cedar&#x20;Rapids&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Billboard that depicts steaming pizza prompts 911 calls in Midwest</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/city-council-orders-st-paul-school-church-advocacy-group-back-to-negotiating-table" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/15/5%20P%20SCHOOL%20VS%20CHURCH_00.01.10.17_1557958594658.png_7267196_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/15/5%20P%20SCHOOL%20VS%20CHURCH_00.01.10.17_1557958594658.png_7267196_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/15/5%20P%20SCHOOL%20VS%20CHURCH_00.01.10.17_1557958594658.png_7267196_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/15/5%20P%20SCHOOL%20VS%20CHURCH_00.01.10.17_1557958594658.png_7267196_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/15/5%20P%20SCHOOL%20VS%20CHURCH_00.01.10.17_1557958594658.png_7267196_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>City Council orders St. Paul school, church advocacy group back to negotiating table</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3619_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3619"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 