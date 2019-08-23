< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 02:19PM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-425293424"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 10:15PM CDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 24 2019 04:58PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> data-article-id="425293424" data-article-version="1.0">Charges: Suspect shot parents in Long Prairie, flew to Cancun</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-425293424" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Charges: Suspect shot parents in Long Prairie, flew to Cancun&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox9.com/news/charges-suspect-shot-parents-in-long-prairie-flew-to-cancun" data-title="Charges: Suspect shot parents in Long Prairie, flew to Cancun" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/charges-suspect-shot-parents-in-long-prairie-flew-to-cancun" addthis:title="Charges: Suspect shot parents in Long Prairie, flew to Cancun"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-425293424.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-425293424");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_425293424_425390876_180228"></div> <div class="more-videos"> <ul> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="active" data-playlist-idx="0" data-playlist-id="425390876" data-video-posted-date="Aug 23 2019 10:15PM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/23/Charges__Suspect_shot_parents_in_Long_Pr_0_7613953_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Charges: Suspect shot parents in Long Prairie, flew to Cancun</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="1" data-playlist-id="425390846" data-video-posted-date="Aug 23 2019 10:12PM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/23/Charges__Suspect_shot_parents_in_Long_Pr_0_7613951_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Charges: Suspect shot parents in Long Prairie, flew to Cancun</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <script>$(function(){var data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/23/suspect_1566578402263_7612215_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/23/suspect_1566578402263_7612215_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/23/suspect_1566578402263_7612215_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/23/suspect_1566578402263_7612215_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/23/suspect_1566578402263_7612215_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-425293424-425273207" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/23/suspect_1566578402263_7612215_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/23/suspect_1566578402263_7612215_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/23/suspect_1566578402263_7612215_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/23/suspect_1566578402263_7612215_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/23/suspect_1566578402263_7612215_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-425293424" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 9)</strong> - The 22-year-old suspect charged with killing his parents in Long Prairie, Minnesota has flown to Mexico, officials said.</p> <p>According to the criminal complaint, Dylan John Bennett is charged with two counts of murder after his mother and father were found shot dead in their home around 4:30 p.m. Aug. 21. They have been identified as 66-year-old Carol Bennett and 63-year-old Barry Bennett, a former NFL player. Dylan Bennett lived at the home with his parents.</p> <p>A caller reported to 911 that they hadn't heard from Barry Bennett since Tuesday. When police arrived at the home, they found the two dead, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.</p> <p>Authorities discovered that Carol Bennett's car was missing. A car used by Dylan Bennett was found, and on the seat was an empty box for a 9mm handgun, a box for 9mm ammunition and loose 9mm rounds.</p> <p>According to the complaint, in December 2018, Barry Bennett reported to the Todd County Sheriff's Office that his son Dylan, while in a mental health treatment facility, had "expressed homicidal thoughts about killing his parents."</p> <p>Police learned that Carol Bennett's debit and credit cards were used in locations in Wisconsin, Illinois and Ohio on Aug. 19, 20 and 21. A large amount of cash was also withdrawn from an account belonging to Barry and Carol Bennett on Aug. 19 in Long Prairie.</p> <p>A plane ticket for Dylan Bennett was purchased and used for a flight from Columbus, Ohio to Atlanta and from Atlanta to Cancun on Aug. 21. Authorities learned Dylan Bennett met someone in Columbus before the flight and had given them a 9mm handgun to hold for him.</p> <p>Carol Bennett's<a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/suspect-in-long-prairie-deaths-still-on-the-loose-car-found-outside-minnesota"> car was found</a> in a motel parking lot in Columbus.</p> <p>Based on cell phone usage, authorities believe Bennett was in Mexico on Thursday.</p> <p>Officials ruled both Barry and Carol Bennett died of blood loss from the gunshot wounds. The matter of death was ruled a homicide. Based on an examination, it is believed the two were shot in the morning of afternoon of Aug. 19.</p> <p>"Barry just had a strong personality, but he was a big teddy bear. Intense competitor. Just an amazing guy."</p> <p>Dave Gibson and Barry Bennett had been best friends since high school in North St. Paul where they were co-captains of the football team. They were even in each other’s weddings, so it’s understandable Gibson is heartbroken the man he loved like a brother is gone.</p> <p>Gibson says, "I felt numb. It was like a kick in the gun. I can't believe my best friend could be so tragically taken. His life snuffed out so quickly."</p> <p>Gibson says he got together with Barry at a couple of alumni events for the NFL and their old high school football team this summer. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman pulled from car after crash in Minnehaha Creek</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 09:09PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Minneapolis firefighters pulled a woman from her car after it ended up upside down in Minnehaha Creek Sunday afternoon.</p><p>Fire crews were called to the creek near the intersection of West 54th Street and Xerxes Avenue South for the crash.</p><p>Firefighters say the woman's car had rolled into the creek and she was holding her head an inch above the water. Crews went through her rear window to get to the woman, cut her seatbelt, and pulled her out.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/community-raises-funds-for-family-of-construction-worker-killed-at-minneapolis-work-site" title="Community raises funds for family of construction worker killed at Minneapolis work site" data-articleId="425572414" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/25/zac-pumper_1566781707235_7616022_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/25/zac-pumper_1566781707235_7616022_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/25/zac-pumper_1566781707235_7616022_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/25/zac-pumper_1566781707235_7616022_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/25/zac-pumper_1566781707235_7616022_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Community raises funds for family of construction worker killed at Minneapolis work site</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 09:07PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Friends, family, and members of the community have come together to help out a family who suffered an incredible loss this week.</p><p>According to an obituary, Zac Pumper was the construction worker killed at a worksite in Minneapolis this past week.</p><p>Officials from Adolfson and Peterson, the contractor working on a project at East Side Storage and Maintenance facility for the city, said Pumper was hit by a loader Monday morning and pronounced dead at the scene.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/rain-doesn-t-deter-fair-goers-more-in-the-forecast-through-monday" title="Rain doesn't deter fair-goers, more in the forecast through Monday" data-articleId="425563676" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/25/Rain_doesn_t_deter_fair_goers__more_in_t_0_7616202_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/25/Rain_doesn_t_deter_fair_goers__more_in_t_0_7616202_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/25/Rain_doesn_t_deter_fair_goers__more_in_t_0_7616202_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/25/Rain_doesn_t_deter_fair_goers__more_in_t_0_7616202_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/25/Rain_doesn_t_deter_fair_goers__more_in_t_0_7616202_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Rain settled in over the Minnesota State Fairgrounds Sunday evening, but it did not stop people from turning out." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rain doesn't deter fair-goers, more in the forecast through Monday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Cole Heath, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 07:44PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 09:23PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Rain settled in over the Minnesota State Fairgrounds Sunday evening, but it did not stop people from turning out.</p><p>Fair officials gave the latest tally of 209,105 for attendance numbers Saturday, and likely thousands did not let the rain stop them Sunday either.</p><p>“We drove all the way from Mankato and I don’t want to get rained on,” fairgoer Medi Opiew said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/rain-doesn-t-deter-fair-goers-more-in-the-forecast-through-monday"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/25/9%20P%20-%20WX%20AND%20FAIR_00.00.28.04_1566780580523.png_7616018_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Fair crowds generic"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Rain doesn't deter fair-goers, more in the forecast through Monday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/3rd-lair-skate-park-stops-by-fox-9-sunday-morning"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/25/3rd_Lair_Skate_Park_stops_by_FOX_9_Sunda_0_7615848_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="3rd_Lair_Skate_Park_stops_by_FOX_9_Sunda_0_20190825233024"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>3rd Lair Skate Park stops by FOX 9 Sunday Morning</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/elm-s-shaved-ice-celebrates-50-years-at-minnesota-state-fair"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/25/elms%20shaved%20ice_1566769045145.jpg_7615810_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="elms shaved ice_1566769045145.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Elm's Shaved Ice celebrates 50 years at Minnesota State Fair</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minnesota-state-fair-is-not-on-pace-for-an-overall-record-this-year-here-s-why-that-s-deceiving"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/24/8-23-19%20State%20Fair%20Day%202%20Crowds%20Raw_KMSP8ff9_186.mp4_00.02.09.06_1566674044347.png_7614500_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="8-23-19 State Fair Day 2 Crowds Raw_KMSP8ff9_186.mp4_00.02.09.06_1566674044347.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Minnesota State Fair is not on pace for an overall record this year: Here's why that's deceiving</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/community-raises-funds-for-family-of-construction-worker-killed-at-minneapolis-work-site" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/25/zac-pumper_1566781707235_7616022_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/25/zac-pumper_1566781707235_7616022_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/25/zac-pumper_1566781707235_7616022_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/25/zac-pumper_1566781707235_7616022_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/25/zac-pumper_1566781707235_7616022_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Community raises funds for family of construction worker killed at Minneapolis work site</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/rain-doesn-t-deter-fair-goers-more-in-the-forecast-through-monday" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/25/9%20P%20-%20WX%20AND%20FAIR_00.00.28.04_1566780580523.png_7616018_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/25/9%20P%20-%20WX%20AND%20FAIR_00.00.28.04_1566780580523.png_7616018_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/25/9%20P%20-%20WX%20AND%20FAIR_00.00.28.04_1566780580523.png_7616018_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/25/9%20P%20-%20WX%20AND%20FAIR_00.00.28.04_1566780580523.png_7616018_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/25/9%20P%20-%20WX%20AND%20FAIR_00.00.28.04_1566780580523.png_7616018_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rain doesn't deter fair-goers, more in the forecast through Monday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/3rd-lair-skate-park-stops-by-fox-9-sunday-morning" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/25/3rd_Lair_Skate_Park_stops_by_FOX_9_Sunda_0_7615848_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/25/3rd_Lair_Skate_Park_stops_by_FOX_9_Sunda_0_7615848_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/25/3rd_Lair_Skate_Park_stops_by_FOX_9_Sunda_0_7615848_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/25/3rd_Lair_Skate_Park_stops_by_FOX_9_Sunda_0_7615848_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/25/3rd_Lair_Skate_Park_stops_by_FOX_9_Sunda_0_7615848_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>3rd Lair Skate Park stops by FOX 9 Sunday Morning</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/no-serious-injuries-after-pontoon-boat-goes-over-power-dam-at-lake-zumbro" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/751FL3WC.MXF_17.08.52.14_1559229093075_7330104_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/751FL3WC.MXF_17.08.52.14_1559229093075_7330104_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/751FL3WC.MXF_17.08.52.14_1559229093075_7330104_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/751FL3WC.MXF_17.08.52.14_1559229093075_7330104_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/751FL3WC.MXF_17.08.52.14_1559229093075_7330104_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>No serious injuries after pontoon boat goes over power dam at Lake Zumbro</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/target-teams-up-with-disney-to-open-shops-inside-stores" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/TARsdhiy5yoi24jt4-1024x576_1566772505125_7615770_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/TARsdhiy5yoi24jt4-1024x576_1566772505125_7615770_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/TARsdhiy5yoi24jt4-1024x576_1566772505125_7615770_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/TARsdhiy5yoi24jt4-1024x576_1566772505125_7615770_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/TARsdhiy5yoi24jt4-1024x576_1566772505125_7615770_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Target&#x2f;Disney&#x20;Parks&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Disney shops to open inside dozens of Target stores</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa 