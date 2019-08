- A 22-year-old man is charged after he allegedly drove over a police officer's foot while leaving the believed meeting area for illegal street races in Mendota Heights, Minnesota, according to the criminal complaint.

Kong Yeng Briane Xiong is charged with felony fleeing an officer in a vehicle and misdemeanor reckless driving.

According to the charges, Sunday just after 1 a.m., officers on patrol saw "over 100 vehicles" in the parking lot of Patterson Dental on Mendota Heights Road. As officers positioned their vehicles at one of the entrances into the lot, drivers immediately started leaving out the other entrance.

The charges state officers are aware of "recent issues with illegal street racers racing in the late hours on weekends on Mendota Heights Road." The officers believed the group was meeting to race.

As police attempted to stop the vehicles, an officer noticed a Lexus 250 without a front license plate. As the officer approached the front of the Lexus, it made light contact with her, forcing her to move out of the way to avoid getting hit. The rear passenger tire then went over her foot.

The officer ran alongside the Lexus as it tried to leave and hit the rear passenger window to try to get the driver's attention.

The driver did not stop, but yelled, "I'm sorry" as he drove out the second entrance.

The officer went to Regions Hospital to get treated for her foot.

While reviewing the body camera footage, officers were able to determine the Lexus' license plate and then tracked down the vehicle registration. Officers responded to a Vadnais Heights home, where they found Xiong.

Xiong admitted to driving the car, said he "wanted a lawyer, began to hyperventilate and stated he needed to sit down," according to the charges. Officers took photos of the car and arrested Xiong.

On the way to the police station, Xiong asked if the girl he hit was okay.

Xiong had his first appearance on Tuesday. His next hearing is scheduled for October.