A project underway at a prison in Stillwater is giving inmates a chance to learn about themselves, to explore their potential, and share their story far beyond the walls of the facility, while reflecting on the mistakes that got them there.
The "Seen" prison portrait and poetry project, which encourages inmates to express themselves using photography, video, and the written word, is about providing a new perspective about what it means to be incarcerated and not just looked at but really seen. Wednesday, at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Stillwater, we got to sit down with some of those incarcerated men taking part in the project and see how the writing process has transformed and their shaped their lives.
"Crisis, crisis... the whole world is in a crisis," recited Maurice Martin Lennell. "Don't hold back love, let the tears flood your eyelids."