- A St. Paul woman narrowly survived after an Uber driver found her shot on the side of the road near Stillwater, Minn.

Now, a 23-year-old man is behind bars for an act authorities say was all for the benefit of a gang.

Police say Luis Mendoza attempted to kill the woman at the order of a gang leader.

According to charging documents, it all started when the 39-year-old victim bought a gun from a known gang member and meth dealer but was $100 short.

The next day, he and Mendoza showed up to her apartment and held her and her roommates hostage, eventually forcing the woman into Mendoza’s car where she would remain for hours.

After driving all day, the second suspect gets out of the car, yet Mendoza keeps driving.

After several hours, he stopped on a dirt road near Stillwater, ordered the woman out of the car, points a gun at her and shoots.

He later told police the second suspect ordered him to kill her and that he drove around contemplating whether to do it. He said if he didn’t, he feared they would kill him instead, but the bullet barely missed her heart.

An Uber driver found her on the side of the road barely conscious and badly bleeding. Days later, she gave police a description that will lead them right to their guy.