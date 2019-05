- There was good news for a group of former Argosy University students after their former school shut down earlier this year.

A group from the Dental Hygiene program will get to finish their degrees at another metro college.

Century College in White Bear Lake says 35 seniors who were just months away from graduating will be able to complete their final credits at the college.

The group was left in limbo when Argosy announced it was shutting down due to financial problems.

Century College just received approval from the Commission on Dental Accreditation and the students will get back to class this summer.

“They are thrilled,” said Tracy Kuny, the Dental Hygiene program director at Century College. “They are just so grateful. I can’t say enough about they are so glad someone actually heard them and made that effort to do something for them. They’re just incredibly grateful.”

The students will start in June and should be wrapped up by August.

The Century College Foundation will cover tuition and scholarships for the students.

Statement from Century College President Angelia Millender:

We were extremely concerned for these displaced students, and we felt that helping them is an important part of the Century College mission to prepare, inspire and empower students to succeed in a changing world. In addition to supporting these students programmatically, we felt they had paid enough in time, effort, money and turmoil. The Century College Foundation is providing scholarship funds so that they have no more barriers to completion. Minnesota State Colleges and Universities have a positive impact on closing the Minnesota Skills Gap; this is one of those efforts.