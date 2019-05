- A car hit a bus shelter with two people inside, critically injuring one of them Sunday night, according to Metro Transit Police.

Police say the incident happened after 8:30 p.m. when a westbound SUV on Lake Street hit the shelter at 22nd Street.

Both people inside the shelter were taken to HCMC where one of them is in critical condition. The passenger of the car was also taken to HCMC with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

The driver is in police custody.