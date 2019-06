- This Canadian teen is probably feeling pretty sorry after this encounter with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

A member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Manitoba pulled over the 16-year-old driver, who was going 170 kmh (about 105 mph) in a red Camaro.

The excuse?

"Too many hot wings and needed to bathroom," the teen apparently told the officer.

That spicy response didn't land well with the authorities who fined the teen $966 for speeding and another $203 for driving without an supervising driver.

Perhaps next time, tap 'er cool and just pull over at the next Tim Horton's.

This story was reported by FOX 9 from Eden Prairie, Minnesota.