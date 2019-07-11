< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<div id="story-loading">
<img src="http://www.fox9.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" />
</div>
<article>
<section id="story417506134" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="417506134" data-article-version="1.0">Busy stretch of I-494 to close this weekend west of Minneapolis</h1>
</header> (City of Plymouth) (City of Plymouth) <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 08:52AM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 09:16AM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div>
<div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center">
<div id="relatedHeadlines-417506134" style="display: none;">
</div>
<p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 9)</strong> - Minnesota's endless orange cone season will direct its wrath toward the west Twin Cities metro area this weekend as drivers in Minneapolis and in the Plymouth area will see parts of I-94 and I-494 closed at times for various construction projects.</p><p><strong>I-494/Rockford Road Bridge closure</strong></p><p>Due to a city of Plymouth project to rebuild the bridge at Rockford Road, I-494 will be closed in both directions between I-394 and I-94/I-494/I-694 starting at 10 p.m. Friday night.</p><p>The stretch of interstate will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.</p><p>Motorists are asked to follow the posted detour route, which includes Highway 169.</p><p>In addition, the Rockford Road Bridge will close at 9 p.m. Friday and remain closed for about 100 days.</p><p>The following interstate ramps will also close Friday night for the construction, according to the city of Plymouth:</p><p><em>Ramps Closing at 9 p.m. July 12</em></p> Bridge closure</strong></p><p>Due to a city of Plymouth project to rebuild the bridge at Rockford Road, I-494 will be closed in both directions between I-394 and I-94/I-494/I-694 starting at 10 p.m. Friday night.</p><p>The stretch of interstate will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.</p><p>Motorists are asked to follow the posted detour route, which includes Highway 169.</p><p>In addition, the Rockford Road Bridge will close at 9 p.m. Friday and remain closed for about 100 days.</p><p>The following interstate ramps will also close Friday night for the construction, according to the city of Plymouth:</p><p><em>Ramps Closing at 9 p.m. July 12</em></p> <ul> <li><em>Westbound I-394 to northbound I-494</em></li> <li><em>Eastbound I-394 to northbound I-494</em></li> <li><em>I-394/Highway 12 to northbound I-494</em></li> <li><em>Carlson Parkway to northbound I-494</em></li> <li><em>County Road 6 to northbound I-494</em></li> <li><em>Highway 55 to northbound I-494</em></li> <li><em>Bass Lake Road to southbound I-494</em></li> </ul> <p><em>Ramps Closing at 10 p.m. July 12</em></p> <ul> <li><em>Westbound I-694/I-94 to southbound I-494</em></li> <li><em>Eastbound I-94 to southbound I-494</em></li> </ul> <p><strong>I-94 closure</strong></p><p>MnDOT announced this week that I-94 east will be closed between I-394 and I-35W Thursday night starting at 10 p.m.</p><p>The interstate is expected to reopen at 5 a.m. Friday morning.</p><p><strong>Closure cancellations</strong></p><p>There is good news for motorists driving south out of the city this weekend, however, as two closures on I-35W have been cancelled between I-94 and Hwy. 62.</p><p>For the latest on all road closures across the state, visit <a href="http://511mn.org">511mn.org</a>. </p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script United States created a lot of problems in Central America and the people are just fleeing from it and unless he makes it better down there, the people are just going to continue."</p> 