- Minnesota's endless orange cone season will direct its wrath toward the west Twin Cities metro area this weekend as drivers in Minneapolis and in the Plymouth area will see parts of I-94 and I-494 closed at times for various construction projects.

I-494/Rockford Road Bridge closure

Due to a city of Plymouth project to rebuild the bridge at Rockford Road, I-494 will be closed in both directions between I-394 and I-94/I-494/I-694 starting at 10 p.m. Friday night.

The stretch of interstate will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.

Motorists are asked to follow the posted detour route, which includes Highway 169.

In addition, the Rockford Road Bridge will close at 9 p.m. Friday and remain closed for about 100 days.

The following interstate ramps will also close Friday night for the construction, according to the city of Plymouth:

Ramps Closing at 9 p.m. July 12

Westbound I-394 to northbound I-494

Eastbound I-394 to northbound I-494

I-394/Highway 12 to northbound I-494

Carlson Parkway to northbound I-494

County Road 6 to northbound I-494

Highway 55 to northbound I-494

Bass Lake Road to southbound I-494

Ramps Closing at 10 p.m. July 12

Westbound I-694/I-94 to southbound I-494

Eastbound I-94 to southbound I-494

I-94 closure

MnDOT announced this week that I-94 east will be closed between I-394 and I-35W Thursday night starting at 10 p.m.

The interstate is expected to reopen at 5 a.m. Friday morning.

Closure cancellations

There is good news for motorists driving south out of the city this weekend, however, as two closures on I-35W have been cancelled between I-94 and Hwy. 62.

For the latest on all road closures across the state, visit 511mn.org.