Bus strikes car in Richfield, 2 in critical condition

- Four people were injured after a Metro Transit bus collided with a vehicle in Richfield, Minnesota Monday morning.

The crash occurred at the intersection of 73rd Street and Nicollet Avenue shortly before 8 a.m. The bus was traveling southbound on Nicollet Avenue when it struck a car driving east on 73rd Street, according to Metro Transit spokesperson Howie Padilla. The car then struck a northbound Metro Transit bus that was parked near the intersection.

Four people in the car were injured. They were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where at least two of them are in critical condition. No one on either bus was injured.

The intersection is a two-way stop, with stop signs on 73rd Street. Padilla says investigators are working to determine why the car was in the intersection at the same time as the bus.

Minnesota State Patrol and Metro Transit are investigating the crash.